DAX, Fastly Registered (A) & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Fastly Registered (A)
|+59,11 %
|Informationstechnologie
|🥈
|DF Deutsche Forfait
|+46,67 %
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|🥉
|Cognex
|+35,16 %
|Sonstige Technologie
|🟥
|Adyen Parts Sociales
|-18,28 %
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|🟥
|Energy Vault Holdings
|-20,74 %
|Elektrogeräte
|🟥
|Icon
|-39,98 %
|Gesundheitswesen
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|InnoCan Pharma Corporation
|Pharmaindustrie
|🥈
|Viromed Medical
|Gesundheitswesen
|🥉
|Siemens
|Elektrogeräte
|Axo copper
|Rohstoffe
|ThyssenKrupp
|Stahl und Bergbau
|Spark Energy Minerals
|Rohstoffe
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|296
|-
|🥈
|Gerresheimer
|142
|Gesundheitswesen
|🥉
|Silber
|103
|Rohstoffe
|Almonty Industries
|100
|Rohstoffe
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|52
|Pharmaindustrie
|InnoCan Pharma Corporation
|47
|Pharmaindustrie
Fastly Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: +85,29 %
Platz 1
DF Deutsche Forfait
Wochenperformance: +130,93 %
Platz 2
Cognex
Wochenperformance: +45,93 %
Platz 3
Adyen Parts Sociales
Wochenperformance: -21,80 %
Platz 4
Energy Vault Holdings
Wochenperformance: -24,96 %
Platz 5
Icon
Wochenperformance: -56,42 %
Platz 6
InnoCan Pharma Corporation
Wochenperformance: +32,29 %
Platz 7
Viromed Medical
Wochenperformance: +14,38 %
Platz 8
Siemens
Wochenperformance: +13,74 %
Platz 9
Axo copper
Wochenperformance: +10,39 %
Platz 10
ThyssenKrupp
Wochenperformance: +12,79 %
Platz 11
Spark Energy Minerals
Wochenperformance: +89,26 %
Platz 12
DAX
Wochenperformance: +2,56 %
Platz 13
Gerresheimer
Wochenperformance: -26,65 %
Platz 14
Silber
Wochenperformance: +8,92 %
Platz 15
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +5,81 %
Platz 16
Newron Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: +0,95 %
Platz 17
InnoCan Pharma Corporation
Wochenperformance: +32,29 %
Platz 18
17 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte