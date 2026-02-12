    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsSILTRONIC AG AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu SILTRONIC AG
    29 Aufrufe 29 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Siltronic AG Unveils 2026 Financial Outlook: Key Guidance Released

    Siltronic AG’s 2026 outlook signals softer sales, tighter margins, and lower capex as currency headwinds, weaker wafer demand and SD closure reshape its financial trajectory.

    Foto: Adobe Stock
    • Siltronic AG has released its guidance for the financial year 2026, approved by the Executive Board
    • Due to factors such as a weak US dollar, declining wafer demand, price pressure outside long-term agreements, and the SD closure, sales are expected to decrease in the mid-single-digit percentage range compared to the previous year
    • The EBITDA margin is projected to be between 20% and 24%
    • Depreciation is expected to increase to EUR 490-520 million due to recent investments in the 300 mm wafer business
    • EBIT is anticipated to decrease significantly compared to the previous year
    • Capital expenditure (capex) will be reduced to EUR 180-220 million, with payments for capex expected to be above this range

    The next important date, The translation of "Veröffentlichung Jahresfinanzbericht" to English is "Publication of Annual Financial Report.", at SILTRONIC AG is on 12.03.2026.

    The price of SILTRONIC AG at the time of the news was 53,38EUR and was down -8,05 % compared with the previous day.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.959,72PKT (-0,92 %).


    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
