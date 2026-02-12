Siltronic AG Unveils 2026 Financial Outlook: Key Guidance Released

Siltronic AG has released its guidance for the financial year 2026, approved by the Executive Board

Due to factors such as a weak US dollar, declining wafer demand, price pressure outside long-term agreements, and the SD closure, sales are expected to decrease in the mid-single-digit percentage range compared to the previous year

The EBITDA margin is projected to be between 20% and 24%

Depreciation is expected to increase to EUR 490-520 million due to recent investments in the 300 mm wafer business

EBIT is anticipated to decrease significantly compared to the previous year

Capital expenditure (capex) will be reduced to EUR 180-220 million, with payments for capex expected to be above this range

The next important date, Publication of Annual Financial Report, at SILTRONIC AG is on 12.03.2026.

The price of SILTRONIC AG at the time of the news was 53,38EUR and was down -8,05 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.959,72PKT (-0,92 %).





