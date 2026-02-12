    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsSILTRONIC AG AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu SILTRONIC AG
    Siltronic AG Reveals Exciting 2026 Financial Guidance

    In 2026, Siltronic faces a tough market: modestly lower sales, tighter margins, heavy depreciation, and FX headwinds despite growth in 300 mm wafers and memory.

    Foto: Adobe Stock
    • Siltronic expects group sales to be slightly below the previous year by mid-single digits, based on an assumed EUR/USD exchange rate of 1.18
    • The company projects an EBITDA margin between 20% and 24% for 2026
    • Challenges include unfavorable exchange rates, declining 200 mm wafer business, price pressure outside long-term agreements, and the SD line closure
    • Depreciation will significantly increase due to investments in the 300 mm wafer segment, with expected costs between EUR 490 and 520 million
    • Capital expenditure will be reduced to EUR 180-220 million, but net cash flow is expected to be similar to 2025, around EUR -85 million
    • Siltronic anticipates a challenging market environment in 2026, despite growth in the 300 mm wafer market and positive trends in the memory segment

    The next important date, The translation of "Veröffentlichung Jahresfinanzbericht" to English is "Publication of Annual Financial Report.", at SILTRONIC AG is on 12.03.2026.

    The price of SILTRONIC AG at the time of the news was 51,10EUR and was down -11,97 % compared with the previous day.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.842,74PKT (-1,57 %).


