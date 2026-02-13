Mobimo's 2025 Financial Year: A Resounding Success
Mobimo closes 2025 on a high note: rising rents, surging profits and a stronger portfolio set the stage for steady dividends and new leadership in 2026.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- Mobimo Holding AG reported a successful financial year for 2025, with rental income of CHF 145.5 million, a 1.5% increase in net rental income to CHF 125.5 million, and a net profit rise of 54.1% to CHF 192.9 million.
- The company's real estate portfolio value increased by 10.4% to CHF 4.2 billion, with a solid equity ratio of 47.4%.
- Net income from development projects and sales of trading properties surged by 61.5% to CHF 53.3 million, driven by high demand for residential properties.
- Mobimo's operating result (EBIT) rose to CHF 257.3 million, including revaluation, reflecting strong performance in rental income and property sales.
- The company plans to maintain an unchanged dividend of CHF 10.25 per share and expects organic growth in rental income of around 3% for 2026.
- Changes in the Board of Directors are anticipated, with Dr. Markus Schürch proposed as the new Chairman, succeeding Peter Schaub, who is stepping down after 18 years.
