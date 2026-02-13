    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsMobimo Holding AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Mobimo Holding
    Mobimo's 2025 Financial Year: A Resounding Success

    Mobimo closes 2025 on a high note: rising rents, surging profits and a stronger portfolio set the stage for steady dividends and new leadership in 2026.

    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Mobimo Holding AG reported a successful financial year for 2025, with rental income of CHF 145.5 million, a 1.5% increase in net rental income to CHF 125.5 million, and a net profit rise of 54.1% to CHF 192.9 million.
    • The company's real estate portfolio value increased by 10.4% to CHF 4.2 billion, with a solid equity ratio of 47.4%.
    • Net income from development projects and sales of trading properties surged by 61.5% to CHF 53.3 million, driven by high demand for residential properties.
    • Mobimo's operating result (EBIT) rose to CHF 257.3 million, including revaluation, reflecting strong performance in rental income and property sales.
    • The company plans to maintain an unchanged dividend of CHF 10.25 per share and expects organic growth in rental income of around 3% for 2026.
    • Changes in the Board of Directors are anticipated, with Dr. Markus Schürch proposed as the new Chairman, succeeding Peter Schaub, who is stepping down after 18 years.

    The next important date, The translation of "Quartalsmitteilung" to English is "quarterly report.", at Mobimo Holding is on 13.02.2026.


    ISIN:CH0011108872WKN:930290





    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
