Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG Reports Steady Q1 2025/2026 Performance
Deutsche Konsum Real Estate AG enters FY 2025/2026 with solid operations, stronger cash flow and a leaner portfolio, as restructuring and targeted disposals reshape its retail platform.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- Deutsche Konsum Real Estate AG reports stable operating performance in Q1 2025/2026, with rental income decreasing to EUR 16.9 million due to property sales.
- Funds from operations (FFO) increased significantly to EUR 7.4 million, mainly driven by lower interest expenses, with FFO per share at EUR 0.15.
- Net rental income rose to EUR 13.8 million, while EBIT remained stable at EUR 8.9 million, and the company's cash position improved to EUR 24.1 million.
- The company's net loan-to-value (LTV) slightly improved to 56.4%, and the portfolio includes 149 properties valued at EUR 775 million.
- A restructuring capital increase was completed, issuing approximately 59.6 million new shares, and property sales continued, with eight properties sold for EUR 34.7 million.
- The company plans to focus on implementing restructuring measures and expects rental income for 2025/2026 to decline to EUR 58-63 million, with ongoing reduction in financing expenses.
The next important date, Publication of Quarterly Financial Report (Cut-off date Q1), at Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG is on 13.02.2026.
The price of Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG at the time of the news was 1,6875EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
