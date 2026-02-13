Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG Reports Steady Q1 2025/2026 Performance

Deutsche Konsum Real Estate AG reports stable operating performance in Q1 2025/2026, with rental income decreasing to EUR 16.9 million due to property sales.

Funds from operations (FFO) increased significantly to EUR 7.4 million, mainly driven by lower interest expenses, with FFO per share at EUR 0.15.

Net rental income rose to EUR 13.8 million, while EBIT remained stable at EUR 8.9 million, and the company's cash position improved to EUR 24.1 million.

The company's net loan-to-value (LTV) slightly improved to 56.4%, and the portfolio includes 149 properties valued at EUR 775 million.

A restructuring capital increase was completed, issuing approximately 59.6 million new shares, and property sales continued, with eight properties sold for EUR 34.7 million.

The company plans to focus on implementing restructuring measures and expects rental income for 2025/2026 to decline to EUR 58-63 million, with ongoing reduction in financing expenses.

The next important date, Publication of Quarterly Financial Report (Cut-off date Q1), at Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG is on 13.02.2026.

The price of Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG at the time of the news was 1,6875EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.





