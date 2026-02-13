    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsDeutsche Konsum REIT-AG AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG
    25 Aufrufe 25 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG Reports Steady Q1 2025/2026 Performance

    Deutsche Konsum Real Estate AG enters FY 2025/2026 with solid operations, stronger cash flow and a leaner portfolio, as restructuring and targeted disposals reshape its retail platform.

    Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG Reports Steady Q1 2025/2026 Performance
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Deutsche Konsum Real Estate AG reports stable operating performance in Q1 2025/2026, with rental income decreasing to EUR 16.9 million due to property sales.
    • Funds from operations (FFO) increased significantly to EUR 7.4 million, mainly driven by lower interest expenses, with FFO per share at EUR 0.15.
    • Net rental income rose to EUR 13.8 million, while EBIT remained stable at EUR 8.9 million, and the company's cash position improved to EUR 24.1 million.
    • The company's net loan-to-value (LTV) slightly improved to 56.4%, and the portfolio includes 149 properties valued at EUR 775 million.
    • A restructuring capital increase was completed, issuing approximately 59.6 million new shares, and property sales continued, with eight properties sold for EUR 34.7 million.
    • The company plans to focus on implementing restructuring measures and expects rental income for 2025/2026 to decline to EUR 58-63 million, with ongoing reduction in financing expenses.

    The next important date, Publication of Quarterly Financial Report (Cut-off date Q1), at Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG is on 13.02.2026.

    The price of Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG at the time of the news was 1,6875EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.


    Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG

    0,00 %
    +1,05 %
    -6,52 %
    -12,81 %
    -55,01 %
    -78,48 %
    -89,09 %
    -57,03 %
    ISIN:DE000A14KRD3WKN:A14KRD





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG Reports Steady Q1 2025/2026 Performance Deutsche Konsum Real Estate AG enters FY 2025/2026 with solid operations, stronger cash flow and a leaner portfolio, as restructuring and targeted disposals reshape its retail platform.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     