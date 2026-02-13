Fabasoft: Achieving Economic Stability Amid Challenging Markets
Fabasoft AG navigated a tough market with modest revenue growth, rising recurring income, and continued investment, while profitability and cash flow eased.
Foto: Fabasoft International Services GmbH
- Fabasoft AG's revenue for the first nine months of 2025/2026 was EUR 66.0 million, slightly up from EUR 65.4 million in the previous year.
- Recurring revenues increased by 10.6% to EUR 40.2 million, now representing 61.0% of total revenues.
- EBITDA decreased slightly to EUR 16.3 million, and EBIT declined to EUR 10.4 million compared to the previous year.
- Cash flows from operating activities were EUR 10.5 million, down from EUR 12.5 million in the prior year.
- As of December 31, 2025, the company employed 505 people, an increase from 501 employees the previous year.
- Despite challenging market conditions and macroeconomic growth crisis, Fabasoft maintained strategic investments and continued its growth trajectory.
The next important date, The translation of "Quartalsmitteilung" to English is "quarterly report.", at Fabasoft is on 13.02.2026.
The price of Fabasoft at the time of the news was 13,800EUR and was down -0,18 % compared with the previous day.
-1,27 %
-5,04 %
-19,11 %
-9,15 %
-22,63 %
-33,89 %
-72,13 %
+190,05 %
+118,40 %
