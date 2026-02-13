    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsFabasoft AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Fabasoft
    25 Aufrufe 25 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Fabasoft: Achieving Economic Stability Amid Challenging Markets

    Fabasoft AG navigated a tough market with modest revenue growth, rising recurring income, and continued investment, while profitability and cash flow eased.

    Fabasoft: Achieving Economic Stability Amid Challenging Markets
    Foto: Fabasoft International Services GmbH
    • Fabasoft AG's revenue for the first nine months of 2025/2026 was EUR 66.0 million, slightly up from EUR 65.4 million in the previous year.
    • Recurring revenues increased by 10.6% to EUR 40.2 million, now representing 61.0% of total revenues.
    • EBITDA decreased slightly to EUR 16.3 million, and EBIT declined to EUR 10.4 million compared to the previous year.
    • Cash flows from operating activities were EUR 10.5 million, down from EUR 12.5 million in the prior year.
    • As of December 31, 2025, the company employed 505 people, an increase from 501 employees the previous year.
    • Despite challenging market conditions and macroeconomic growth crisis, Fabasoft maintained strategic investments and continued its growth trajectory.

    The next important date, The translation of "Quartalsmitteilung" to English is "quarterly report.", at Fabasoft is on 13.02.2026.

    The price of Fabasoft at the time of the news was 13,800EUR and was down -0,18 % compared with the previous day.


    Fabasoft

    -1,27 %
    -5,04 %
    -19,11 %
    -9,15 %
    -22,63 %
    -33,89 %
    -72,13 %
    +190,05 %
    +118,40 %
    ISIN:AT0000785407WKN:922985





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Fabasoft: Achieving Economic Stability Amid Challenging Markets Fabasoft AG navigated a tough market with modest revenue growth, rising recurring income, and continued investment, while profitability and cash flow eased.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     