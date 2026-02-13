Silber, Corsair Gaming & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
Foto: Pinterest Europe Ltd.
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Corsair Gaming
|+21,21 %
|Hardware
|🥈
|Arista Networks
|+12,32 %
|Netzwerktechnik
|🥉
|Applied Materials
|+11,74 %
|Halbleiter
|🟥
|Jenoptik
|-9,94 %
|Elektrogeräte
|🟥
|SYSMEX
|-12,12 %
|Gesundheitswesen
|🟥
|Pinterest Registered (A)
|-17,20 %
|Internet
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Eutelsat Communications
|Telekommunikation
|🥈
|Santacruz Silver Mining
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Vizsla Silver
|Rohstoffe
|Vanguard Mining
|Rohstoffe
|Siemens
|Elektrogeräte
|Inturai Ventures
|Informationstechnologie
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Silber
|135
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|Almonty Industries
|101
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Gerresheimer
|89
|Gesundheitswesen
|Bitcoin
|67
|-
|Viromed Medical
|59
|Gesundheitswesen
|Verbio
|51
|Erneuerbare Energien
Corsair Gaming
Wochenperformance: +16,68 %
Platz 1
Arista Networks
Wochenperformance: +17,91 %
Platz 2
Applied Materials
Wochenperformance: +19,39 %
Platz 3
Jenoptik
Wochenperformance: -9,41 %
Platz 4
SYSMEX
Wochenperformance: -9,94 %
Platz 5
Pinterest Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: -22,84 %
Platz 6
Eutelsat Communications
Wochenperformance: +11,64 %
Platz 7
Santacruz Silver Mining
Wochenperformance: -0,80 %
Platz 8
Vizsla Silver
Wochenperformance: -13,02 %
Platz 9
Vanguard Mining
Wochenperformance: +8,55 %
Platz 10
Siemens
Wochenperformance: +3,97 %
Platz 11
Inturai Ventures
Wochenperformance: +1,34 %
Platz 12
Silber
Wochenperformance: +0,16 %
Platz 13
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +2,58 %
Platz 14
Gerresheimer
Wochenperformance: -22,85 %
Platz 15
Bitcoin
Wochenperformance: -5,95 %
Platz 16
Viromed Medical
Wochenperformance: +14,38 %
Platz 17
Verbio
Wochenperformance: +2,84 %
Platz 18
18 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte