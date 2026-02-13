SLR Group Q2 Results & Bond 9.029% Until 10/27 Revealed
SLR Group navigates a mixed quarter: strong sales growth, softer earnings, and strategic adjustments as it sharpens its focus on core markets and operational efficiency.
Foto: Maciej Bledowski - stock.adobe.com
- SLR Group reported net sales of EUR 49.8 million in Q2 25/26, a 17.9% increase from Q2 24/25.
- Adjusted EBITDA for Q2 25/26 was EUR 7.1 million, down 20.1% from EUR 8.9 million in the previous year, with a margin of 14.1%.
- The company experienced increased order intake in its core segments of agriculture and construction.
- For the financial year 25/26, SLR Group expects total production and tonnage sold to reach approximately 105 kilotons, with adjusted EBITDA projected between EUR 18 million and EUR 20 million.
- Operational challenges at the Elsterheide site and a shift towards lower-margin products impacted earnings, prompting targeted process optimization measures.
- SLR Group, founded in 1970, is a leading supplier of ductile iron components, operating four production facilities in Europe and employing over 700 people.
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.