    SLR Group Q2 Results & Bond 9.029% Until 10/27 Revealed

    SLR Group navigates a mixed quarter: strong sales growth, softer earnings, and strategic adjustments as it sharpens its focus on core markets and operational efficiency.

    Foto: Maciej Bledowski - stock.adobe.com
    • SLR Group reported net sales of EUR 49.8 million in Q2 25/26, a 17.9% increase from Q2 24/25.
    • Adjusted EBITDA for Q2 25/26 was EUR 7.1 million, down 20.1% from EUR 8.9 million in the previous year, with a margin of 14.1%.
    • The company experienced increased order intake in its core segments of agriculture and construction.
    • For the financial year 25/26, SLR Group expects total production and tonnage sold to reach approximately 105 kilotons, with adjusted EBITDA projected between EUR 18 million and EUR 20 million.
    • Operational challenges at the Elsterheide site and a shift towards lower-margin products impacted earnings, prompting targeted process optimization measures.
    • SLR Group, founded in 1970, is a leading supplier of ductile iron components, operating four production facilities in Europe and employing over 700 people.






