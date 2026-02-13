Lonza Group Announces Major Changes to Board Composition
Lonza prepares for a pivotal 2026 AGM, reshaping its Board with new strategic leaders while long-serving members step down to ensure continuity and future-focused governance.
- Sami Atiya is nominated to join the Lonza Board as an independent member, with expertise in healthcare, robotics, automation, and AI
- Sami Atiya will be proposed for election at the 2026 AGM and, if elected, will join the Strategy and Innovation Committee
- Claudia Süssmuth-Dyckerhoff is nominated as Vice-Chair of the Board and will serve on the Remuneration and Strategy and Innovation Committees
- Jürgen Steinemann, Barbara Richmond, and Roger Nitsch will not seek re-election at the 2026 AGM due to tenure limits or personal focus on other activities
- The nominations reflect Lonza’s structured leadership succession planning to ensure governance continuity
- The 2026 AGM will see the departure of long-serving board members, with new leadership appointments aimed at strengthening the company's strategic direction
