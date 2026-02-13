    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsLonza Group AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Lonza Group
    Lonza Group Announces Major Changes to Board Composition

    Lonza prepares for a pivotal 2026 AGM, reshaping its Board with new strategic leaders while long-serving members step down to ensure continuity and future-focused governance.

    • Sami Atiya is nominated to join the Lonza Board as an independent member, with expertise in healthcare, robotics, automation, and AI
    • Sami Atiya will be proposed for election at the 2026 AGM and, if elected, will join the Strategy and Innovation Committee
    • Claudia Süssmuth-Dyckerhoff is nominated as Vice-Chair of the Board and will serve on the Remuneration and Strategy and Innovation Committees
    • Jürgen Steinemann, Barbara Richmond, and Roger Nitsch will not seek re-election at the 2026 AGM due to tenure limits or personal focus on other activities
    • The nominations reflect Lonza’s structured leadership succession planning to ensure governance continuity
    • The 2026 AGM will see the departure of long-serving board members, with new leadership appointments aimed at strengthening the company's strategic direction

    The next important date, The translation of "Quartalsmitteilung" to English is "quarterly report.", at Lonza Group is on 22.07.2026.

    The price of Lonza Group at the time of the news was 553,60EUR and was up +0,93 % compared with the previous day.


    Lonza Group

    +2,24 %
    -3,12 %
    -9,93 %
    -9,10 %
    -13,65 %
    -0,35 %
    -2,16 %
    +360,61 %
    +867,40 %
    ISIN:CH0013841017WKN:928619





