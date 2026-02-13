Delticom FY 2025: Revenues Below Forecast, EBITDA at Upper End
Delticom AG closes FY 2025 with mixed results: revenue misses guidance, yet operating EBITDA reaches the top of expectations amid market headwinds and shifting consumer demand.
- Delticom AG's preliminary figures for FY 2025 show full-year revenues of €479 million, which is below the forecasted range of €490-510 million.
- Operating EBITDA for FY 2025 is expected to be at the upper end of the forecasted range of €19-21 million.
- The company underestimated the impact of extraordinary effects, impending tariffs on Chinese tyres, and consumer reluctance.
- Delticom AG is Europe's leading online retailer for tyres and complete wheels, operating 335 online shops in 70 countries.
- The company has a product portfolio of around 600 brands and nearly 80,000 tyre models, serving over 20 million customers.
- Delticom has been listed on the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange since October 2006.
