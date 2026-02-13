Delticom FY 2025: Revenues Below Forecast, EBITDA at Upper End

Delticom AG's preliminary figures for FY 2025 show full-year revenues of €479 million, which is below the forecasted range of €490-510 million.

Operating EBITDA for FY 2025 is expected to be at the upper end of the forecasted range of €19-21 million.

The company underestimated the impact of extraordinary effects, impending tariffs on Chinese tyres, and consumer reluctance.

Delticom AG is Europe's leading online retailer for tyres and complete wheels, operating 335 online shops in 70 countries.

The company has a product portfolio of around 600 brands and nearly 80,000 tyre models, serving over 20 million customers.

Delticom has been listed on the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange since October 2006.

