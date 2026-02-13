    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsDelticom AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Delticom
    33 Aufrufe 33 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Delticom FY 2025: Revenues Below Forecast, EBITDA at Upper End

    Delticom AG closes FY 2025 with mixed results: revenue misses guidance, yet operating EBITDA reaches the top of expectations amid market headwinds and shifting consumer demand.

    Delticom FY 2025: Revenues Below Forecast, EBITDA at Upper End
    Foto: mirkomedia - 48191602
    • Delticom AG's preliminary figures for FY 2025 show full-year revenues of €479 million, which is below the forecasted range of €490-510 million.
    • Operating EBITDA for FY 2025 is expected to be at the upper end of the forecasted range of €19-21 million.
    • The company underestimated the impact of extraordinary effects, impending tariffs on Chinese tyres, and consumer reluctance.
    • Delticom AG is Europe's leading online retailer for tyres and complete wheels, operating 335 online shops in 70 countries.
    • The company has a product portfolio of around 600 brands and nearly 80,000 tyre models, serving over 20 million customers.
    • Delticom has been listed on the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange since October 2006.

    The next important date, At 2:30 PM, at Delticom is on 26.03.2026.

    The price of Delticom at the time of the news was 2,5700EUR and was up +0,98 % compared with the previous day.


    Delticom

    +1,97 %
    +12,61 %
    +10,68 %
    +16,14 %
    +24,52 %
    +11,16 %
    -67,95 %
    -84,70 %
    -80,57 %
    ISIN:DE0005146807WKN:514680





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Delticom FY 2025: Revenues Below Forecast, EBITDA at Upper End Delticom AG closes FY 2025 with mixed results: revenue misses guidance, yet operating EBITDA reaches the top of expectations amid market headwinds and shifting consumer demand.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     