Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 07/26
Foto: EKH-Pictures - stock.adobe.com
in wöchentlichen Abschnitten bieten wir Ihnen die 5 Top und Flop Aktien der Kalenderwoche 07/26, übersichtlich in einer Chartgalerie dargestellt, an. Es werden jeweils die Top und Flop Aktien folgender Indizes in einer Galerie gezeigt: DAX, TecDAX, Dow Jones, US Tech 100, E-Stoxx 50, SMI, ATX, Hang Seng.
Viel Spaß beim Gebrauch dieser übersichtlichen, kumulierten Wertpapier Darstellung!
Siemens Energy
Performance KW 07/26: +9,56 %
DAX Top 1
E.ON
Performance KW 07/26: +6,91 %
DAX Top 2
MTU Aero Engines
Performance KW 07/26: +6,70 %
DAX Top 3
Vonovia
Performance KW 07/26: +6,67 %
DAX Top 4
Henkel VZ
Performance KW 07/26: +6,64 %
DAX Top 5
Commerzbank
Performance KW 07/26: -4,82 %
DAX Flop 1
RWE
Performance KW 07/26: -5,62 %
DAX Flop 2
Zalando
Performance KW 07/26: -6,22 %
DAX Flop 3
Scout24
Performance KW 07/26: -7,55 %
DAX Flop 4
Heidelberg Materials
Performance KW 07/26: -13,55 %
DAX Flop 5
Kontron
Performance KW 07/26: +6,97 %
TecDAX Top 1
Jenoptik
Performance KW 07/26: +6,92 %
TecDAX Top 2
Deutsche Telekom
Performance KW 07/26: +6,57 %
TecDAX Top 3
HENSOLDT
Performance KW 07/26: +6,22 %
TecDAX Top 4
AIXTRON
Performance KW 07/26: +6,17 %
TecDAX Top 5
Nemetschek
Performance KW 07/26: -8,19 %
TecDAX Flop 1
Ottobock
Performance KW 07/26: -9,43 %
TecDAX Flop 2
IONOS Group
Performance KW 07/26: -11,96 %
TecDAX Flop 3
CANCOM SE
Performance KW 07/26: -14,12 %
TecDAX Flop 4
Bechtle
Performance KW 07/26: -20,34 %
TecDAX Flop 5
Unitedhealth Group
Performance KW 07/26: +7,24 %
Dow Jones Top 1
Caterpillar
Performance KW 07/26: +6,71 %
Dow Jones Top 2
Verizon Communications
Performance KW 07/26: +6,04 %
Dow Jones Top 3
Walmart
Performance KW 07/26: +2,33 %
Dow Jones Top 4
Sherwin-Williams
Performance KW 07/26: +1,84 %
Dow Jones Top 5
American Express
Performance KW 07/26: -5,99 %
Dow Jones Flop 1
Amazon
Performance KW 07/26: -6,30 %
Dow Jones Flop 2
Apple
Performance KW 07/26: -7,84 %
Dow Jones Flop 3
Cisco Systems
Performance KW 07/26: -9,60 %
Dow Jones Flop 4
IBM
Performance KW 07/26: -11,06 %
Dow Jones Flop 5
T-Mobile US
Performance KW 07/26: +11,44 %
US Tech 100 Top 1
Datadog Registered (A)
Performance KW 07/26: +10,77 %
US Tech 100 Top 2
Applied Materials
Performance KW 07/26: +9,91 %
US Tech 100 Top 3
NXP Semiconductors
Performance KW 07/26: +9,34 %
US Tech 100 Top 4
Exelon
Performance KW 07/26: +9,29 %
US Tech 100 Top 5
Workday (A)
Performance KW 07/26: -11,10 %
US Tech 100 Flop 1
Roper Technologies
Performance KW 07/26: -11,21 %
US Tech 100 Flop 2
DoorDash Registered (A)
Performance KW 07/26: -12,02 %
US Tech 100 Flop 3
Atlassian Registered (A)
Performance KW 07/26: -12,29 %
US Tech 100 Flop 4
Cognizant Technology Solutions (A)
Performance KW 07/26: -13,72 %
US Tech 100 Flop 5
Ferrari
Performance KW 07/26: +13,63 %
E-Stoxx 50 Top 1
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize
Performance KW 07/26: +13,34 %
E-Stoxx 50 Top 2
Siemens Energy
Performance KW 07/26: +9,56 %
E-Stoxx 50 Top 3
Anheuser-Busch InBev
Performance KW 07/26: +7,19 %
E-Stoxx 50 Top 4
Hermes International
Performance KW 07/26: +7,09 %
E-Stoxx 50 Top 5
Deutsche Bank
Performance KW 07/26: -4,68 %
E-Stoxx 50 Flop 1
Intesa Sanpaolo
Performance KW 07/26: -5,13 %
E-Stoxx 50 Flop 2
Prosus Registered (N)
Performance KW 07/26: -5,78 %
E-Stoxx 50 Flop 3
Wolters Kluwer
Performance KW 07/26: -12,04 %
E-Stoxx 50 Flop 4
Adyen Parts Sociales
Performance KW 07/26: -20,44 %
E-Stoxx 50 Flop 5
Swisscom
Performance KW 07/26: +7,21 %
SMI Top 1
Novartis
Performance KW 07/26: +5,38 %
SMI Top 2
ABB
Performance KW 07/26: +4,42 %
SMI Top 3
CIE Financiere Richemont
Performance KW 07/26: +3,24 %
SMI Top 4
Amrize
Performance KW 07/26: +2,90 %
SMI Top 5
Logitech International
Performance KW 07/26: -2,19 %
SMI Flop 1
Zurich Insurance Group
Performance KW 07/26: -3,75 %
SMI Flop 2
UBS Group
Performance KW 07/26: -5,43 %
SMI Flop 3
Holcim
Performance KW 07/26: -7,87 %
SMI Flop 4
Kuehne + Nagel International
Performance KW 07/26: -12,72 %
SMI Flop 5
DO & CO
Performance KW 07/26: +12,83 %
ATX Top 1
PORR
Performance KW 07/26: +6,95 %
ATX Top 2
voestalpine
Performance KW 07/26: +6,75 %
ATX Top 3
Andritz
Performance KW 07/26: +6,38 %
ATX Top 4
OMV
Performance KW 07/26: +5,91 %
ATX Top 5
UNIQA Insurance Group
Performance KW 07/26: -3,88 %
ATX Flop 1
BAWAG Group
Performance KW 07/26: -3,94 %
ATX Flop 2
AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik
Performance KW 07/26: -4,04 %
ATX Flop 3
Erste Group Bank
Performance KW 07/26: -5,12 %
ATX Flop 4
VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP Wiener Versicherung Gruppe
Performance KW 07/26: -5,81 %
ATX Flop 5
Sands China
Performance KW 07/26: +14,94 %
Hang Seng Top 1
Innovent Biologics
Performance KW 07/26: +9,74 %
Hang Seng Top 2
Zijin Mining Group (H)
Performance KW 07/26: +6,71 %
Hang Seng Top 3
WuXi Biologics (Cayman)
Performance KW 07/26: +5,45 %
Hang Seng Top 4
Wharf Real Estate Investment Company
Performance KW 07/26: +5,40 %
Hang Seng Top 5
Baidu Registered (A) (A)
Performance KW 07/26: -6,55 %
Hang Seng Flop 1
Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group Company
Performance KW 07/26: -7,17 %
Hang Seng Flop 2
AIA Group
Performance KW 07/26: -7,72 %
Hang Seng Flop 3
Trip Com Group
Performance KW 07/26: -9,05 %
Hang Seng Flop 4
Meituan Registered (B)
Performance KW 07/26: -10,17 %
Hang Seng Flop 5
