    APIC Reports $8.13M Net Income & $1.31B Record Sales in 2025

    In 2025, the group delivered record revenues and solid profitability, expanded its balance sheet, and advanced key strategic, capital, and sustainability initiatives.

    Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
    • Record 2025 revenue of USD 1.31 billion (up 16.84% YoY) and EBITDA of USD 74.85 million (up 9.06%).
    • Net results: group net income USD 14.34 million excluding Turkey hyperinflation; after IAS 29 net profit USD 7.66 million (‑5.58% YoY); net income attributable to shareholders USD 8.13 million (up 1.35% YoY).
    • Earnings per share USD 0.05 (down 13.9%), reflecting an increase in outstanding shares from 125 million to 160 million in 2025.
    • Balance sheet growth: total assets USD 992.4 million (up 17.5%) and shareholders’ equity USD 229.3 million (up 21.5%).
    • Major headwinds: Palestinian Authority delayed debts to APIC subsidiaries ≈USD 150 million (causing ~USD 7.5 million financing cost) and ~USD 6.7 million non‑cash loss from Turkey due to IAS 29 hyperinflation accounting.
    • Capital and strategic milestones: secondary offering oversubscribed by 180%, raising USD 54.3 million (vs USD 30 million target); issued a USD 120 million bond with participation including the IFC; formed TAQA joint venture to develop renewable energy; ~USD 1.2 million allocated to CSR; group employs over 3,400.






    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
