    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsTechnotrans AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Technotrans
    69 Aufrufe 69 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Technotrans Significantly Boosts Profitability in 2025, Exceeds ROCE Targets

    technotrans closes FY2025 with stronger margins, higher returns and solid growth, setting the stage for its next strategic chapter under extended leadership.

    Technotrans Significantly Boosts Profitability in 2025, Exceeds ROCE Targets
    • Preliminary unaudited FY2025 results show a significant profitability increase: EBIT margin improved from 5.2% to 7.1% (within the forecast range of 7.0%–9.0%).
    • Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) rose to 16.8%, exceeding both the guidance range (13.0%–16.0%) and the prior-year level (11.8%).
    • Consolidated revenue was €244.0 million, up 2.5% year‑on‑year but marginally below the forecast range (€245–265 million), mainly due to unexpected customer restraint at year end.
    • Earnings improvement was driven by positive new business performance and implemented efficiency measures; technotrans completed its Future Ready 2025 strategy and is positioned for the new Ready for Growth 2030 strategy.
    • The Supervisory Board extended CEO Michael Finger’s appointment until December 31, 2030.
    • The Company will publish its Annual and Consolidated Financial Statements for FY2025 on March 24, 2026.

    The next important date, Annual Report 2025, at Technotrans is on 24.03.2026.

    The price of Technotrans at the time of the news was 32,40EUR and was up +0,15 % compared with the previous day.
    26 minutes after the article was published, the price was 32,25EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,46 % since publication.


    Technotrans

    -5,26 %
    -7,74 %
    -12,14 %
    -0,15 %
    +87,83 %
    +21,92 %
    +16,55 %
    +101,20 %
    +10,97 %
    ISIN:DE000A0XYGA7WKN:A0XYGA





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Technotrans Significantly Boosts Profitability in 2025, Exceeds ROCE Targets technotrans closes FY2025 with stronger margins, higher returns and solid growth, setting the stage for its next strategic chapter under extended leadership.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     