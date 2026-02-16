Technotrans Significantly Boosts Profitability in 2025, Exceeds ROCE Targets

Preliminary unaudited FY2025 results show a significant profitability increase: EBIT margin improved from 5.2% to 7.1% (within the forecast range of 7.0%–9.0%).

Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) rose to 16.8%, exceeding both the guidance range (13.0%–16.0%) and the prior-year level (11.8%).

Consolidated revenue was €244.0 million, up 2.5% year‑on‑year but marginally below the forecast range (€245–265 million), mainly due to unexpected customer restraint at year end.

Earnings improvement was driven by positive new business performance and implemented efficiency measures; technotrans completed its Future Ready 2025 strategy and is positioned for the new Ready for Growth 2030 strategy.

The Supervisory Board extended CEO Michael Finger’s appointment until December 31, 2030.

The Company will publish its Annual and Consolidated Financial Statements for FY2025 on March 24, 2026.

The price of Technotrans at the time of the news was 32,40EUR and was up +0,15 % compared with the previous day.

26 minutes after the article was published, the price was 32,25EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,46 % since publication.





