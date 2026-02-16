Silber, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
Foto: Marion Stolzenwald - Gerresheimer AG
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|ZIM Integrated Shipping Services
|+25,16 %
|Verkehr
|🥈
|MiniMax Group
|+23,24 %
|Informationstechnologie
|🥉
|Unitika
|+17,61 %
|Chemie
|🟥
|OSAKA Titanium technologies
|-8,25 %
|Rohstoffe
|🟥
|Telix Pharmaceuticals
|-8,85 %
|Biotechnologie
|🟥
|Olympus
|-10,52 %
|Gesundheitswesen
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DF Deutsche Forfait
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|🥈
|Diginex
|Informationstechnologie
|🥉
|Viromed Medical
|Gesundheitswesen
|Atos
|Informationstechnologie
|First Majestic Silver Corporation
|Rohstoffe
|Kutcho Copper
|Rohstoffe
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Silber
|72
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|Gerresheimer
|40
|Gesundheitswesen
|🥉
|Almonty Industries
|34
|Rohstoffe
|Borussia Dortmund
|23
|Freizeit
|ZIM Integrated Shipping Services
|17
|Verkehr
|Atos
|12
|Informationstechnologie
16 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte