    GABLER GROUP Plans IPO to Fast-Track Growth

    Gabler Group prepares a Frankfurt IPO to fuel growth in submarine systems and subsea technologies, leveraging a strong order backlog and long-standing global navy relationships.

    Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
    • IPO planned with inclusion of Gabler Group shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Scale) in early March 2026; offering to include new and existing shares with Cantor Fitzgerald as sole global coordinator and Possehl Group expected to sell shares while retaining at least a minority stake.
    • Targeting approx. EUR 40 million net proceeds from newly issued shares to strengthen the balance sheet, accelerate organic growth (sales network, production, R&D) and fund selected minor acquisitions.
    • Market-leading position: leading European and top-two global supplier of hoistable masts for conventional submarines with a 60-year track record; Submarine Systems accounted for 68.7% of pro‑forma net sales in 2025.
    • Strategic growth focus on Subsea Communications & Data and Subsea Power (high-growth segments); recent M&A includes develogic (2021), minority in north.io (2022) and acquisition of SubCtech (2025).
    • Strong financial profile: pro‑forma net sales of EUR 61.7 million in 2025, pro‑forma adjusted EBIT margin of 28.2%, and a total order backlog of EUR 358.7 million (≈ six times last twelve months’ net sales).
    • Established international customer base of over 250 customers including ~25 navies; 75.2% of 2025 pro‑forma net sales derived from defense and defense‑related solutions, with products installed in ~185 submarines (~1,000 masts).






    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
