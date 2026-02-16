GABLER GROUP Plans IPO to Fast-Track Growth
Gabler Group prepares a Frankfurt IPO to fuel growth in submarine systems and subsea technologies, leveraging a strong order backlog and long-standing global navy relationships.
- IPO planned with inclusion of Gabler Group shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Scale) in early March 2026; offering to include new and existing shares with Cantor Fitzgerald as sole global coordinator and Possehl Group expected to sell shares while retaining at least a minority stake.
- Targeting approx. EUR 40 million net proceeds from newly issued shares to strengthen the balance sheet, accelerate organic growth (sales network, production, R&D) and fund selected minor acquisitions.
- Market-leading position: leading European and top-two global supplier of hoistable masts for conventional submarines with a 60-year track record; Submarine Systems accounted for 68.7% of pro‑forma net sales in 2025.
- Strategic growth focus on Subsea Communications & Data and Subsea Power (high-growth segments); recent M&A includes develogic (2021), minority in north.io (2022) and acquisition of SubCtech (2025).
- Strong financial profile: pro‑forma net sales of EUR 61.7 million in 2025, pro‑forma adjusted EBIT margin of 28.2%, and a total order backlog of EUR 358.7 million (≈ six times last twelve months’ net sales).
- Established international customer base of over 250 customers including ~25 navies; 75.2% of 2025 pro‑forma net sales derived from defense and defense‑related solutions, with products installed in ~185 submarines (~1,000 masts).
