BOS Group Reveals Early Q4 & FY25 Financial Highlights
BOS Group closed FY25 with resilient performance amid revenue decline, stronger orders, and a streamlined footprint, setting the stage for a confident outlook into FY26.

- BOS Group achieved a gross revenue of EUR 771.8 million in FY25, down from EUR 830.9 million in the previous year.
- The adjusted EBITDA margin for FY25 was approximately 7.1%, with an adjusted EBITDA of EUR 55.1 million.
- In Q4-25, the company received EUR 340 million in new orders, indicating strong order book growth.
- The company successfully completed strategic milestones, including debt refinancing via a Nordic Bond and sale & lease-back transactions, enhancing its financial structure.
- BOS Group's local production footprint was optimized, reducing total headcount to around 5,800 employees by the end of FY25.
- The company remains optimistic about FY26, with a detailed forecast to be published later, and plans to meet investors at the Pareto Nordic Corporate Bond Conference in March 2026.
