    BOS Group Reveals Early Q4 & FY25 Financial Highlights

    BOS Group closed FY25 with resilient performance amid revenue decline, stronger orders, and a streamlined footprint, setting the stage for a confident outlook into FY26.

    Foto: mirkomedia - 48191602
    • BOS Group achieved a gross revenue of EUR 771.8 million in FY25, down from EUR 830.9 million in the previous year.
    • The adjusted EBITDA margin for FY25 was approximately 7.1%, with an adjusted EBITDA of EUR 55.1 million.
    • In Q4-25, the company received EUR 340 million in new orders, indicating strong order book growth.
    • The company successfully completed strategic milestones, including debt refinancing via a Nordic Bond and sale & lease-back transactions, enhancing its financial structure.
    • BOS Group's local production footprint was optimized, reducing total headcount to around 5,800 employees by the end of FY25.
    • The company remains optimistic about FY26, with a detailed forecast to be published later, and plans to meet investors at the Pareto Nordic Corporate Bond Conference in March 2026.






    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
