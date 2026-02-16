    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsKapsch TrafficCom AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Kapsch TrafficCom
    Kapsch TrafficCom Reports Disappointing Results, Outlook Cut for 2025/26.

    Kapsch TrafficCom faces a sharp setback: preliminary Q1–Q3 2025/26 results fall well below expectations, as market headwinds and project delays weigh heavily on performance.

    Foto: Philipp - stock.adobe.com
    • Kapsch TrafficCom AG announces preliminary Q1–Q3 2025/26 business figures that are significantly short of expectations.
    • Preliminary first-three-quarter figures: revenues ~€307 million and EBIT ~€12 million (EBIT includes a positive one‑off effect of ~€23 million from Q1).
    • Causes cited: a drastic, unexpectedly severe global weakness in the tolling market and customer‑related delays in project starts/executions.
    • Despite a relatively strong order intake over the past ten months, those orders will largely convert to revenue only in FY 2026/27 and subsequent years, impacting near‑term operating results.
    • Revised outlook for FY 2025/26: expected revenues ~€420 million (previously ~€450 million) and EBIT ~€7 million (previously ~€25 million).
    • Management is pursuing cost adjustments, but these measures will not fully take effect until the next financial year.

    The next important date, The translation of "Quartalsmitteilung" to English is "quarterly report.", at Kapsch TrafficCom is on 18.02.2026.

    The price of Kapsch TrafficCom at the time of the news was 5,8900EUR and was down -4,69 % compared with the previous day.
    12 minutes after the article was published, the price was 5,8600EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,51 % since publication.


    Kapsch TrafficCom

    -6,45 %
    -3,73 %
    -5,65 %
    -3,83 %
    -10,68 %
    -53,98 %
    -60,91 %
    -83,43 %
    ISIN:AT000KAPSCH9WKN:A0MUZU





