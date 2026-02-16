DAX, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
Foto: Daniel Karmann - dpa
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|ZIM Integrated Shipping Services
|+39,04 %
|Verkehr
|🥈
|COMPASS Pathways
|+38,21 %
|Pharmaindustrie
|🥉
|Unitika
|+34,93 %
|Chemie
|🟥
|flatexDEGIRO
|-8,11 %
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|🟥
|Verisure
|-8,26 %
|Dienstleistungen
|🟥
|Olympus
|-8,37 %
|Gesundheitswesen
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Optimi Health
|Pharmaindustrie
|🥈
|Viromed Medical
|Gesundheitswesen
|🥉
|Nurexone Biologic
|Biotechnologie
|Kutcho Copper
|Rohstoffe
|Spark Energy Minerals
|Rohstoffe
|Siemens
|Elektrogeräte
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|179
|-
|🥈
|Silber
|96
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Gerresheimer
|69
|Gesundheitswesen
|Almonty Industries
|60
|Rohstoffe
|Atos
|41
|Informationstechnologie
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|39
|Pharmaindustrie
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services
Platz 1
COMPASS Pathways
Platz 2
Unitika
Platz 3
flatexDEGIRO
Platz 4
Verisure
Platz 5
Olympus
Platz 6
Optimi Health
Platz 7
Viromed Medical
Platz 8
Nurexone Biologic
Platz 9
Kutcho Copper
Platz 10
Spark Energy Minerals
Platz 11
Siemens
Platz 12
DAX
Platz 13
Silber
Platz 14
Gerresheimer
Platz 15
Almonty Industries
Platz 16
Atos
Platz 17
Newron Pharmaceuticals
Platz 18
18 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte