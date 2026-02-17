    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsDKSH Holding AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu DKSH Holding
    DKSH Continues Strong EBIT Growth in 2025 and Accelerates H2 Revenue

    In 2025, the company delivered solid growth, stronger margins and cash, stepped up M&A and shareholder returns, and confirmed its roadmap with refreshed governance.

    DKSH Continues Strong EBIT Growth in 2025 and Accelerates H2 Revenue
    Foto: peopleimages - stock.adobe.com
    • 2025 results: Net sales CHF 11.1 billion (+2.9% at constant exchange rates) and Core EBIT CHF 349.0 million (+6.7% CER); Core EBIT margin rose to 3.2% (5th consecutive year of margin expansion).
    • Strong second-half acceleration: H2 2025 net sales +3.6% CER and Core EBIT +8.1% CER, driving overall improvement.
    • Robust cash generation: Free Cash Flow CHF 215.5 million (cash conversion 95.2%), enabling funding of an accelerated M&A strategy.
    • M&A and shareholder return: Nine M&A transactions announced in 2025 and a proposed dividend of CHF 2.50 per share (+6.4%).
    • Business Unit Healthcare outperformance: Net sales CHF 5.82 billion (+4.6% CER) and Core EBIT CHF 174.2 million (+7.5% CER), with margin expansion and focus on higher‑value segments.
    • Outlook and governance: Mid‑term roadmap reaffirmed; company expects Core EBIT in 2026 to be higher than 2025 (assuming Asia Pacific growth and stable FX); board renewal proposed (Julie von Wedel‑Keller nominated, several long‑standing members to step down).

    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    In 2025, the company delivered solid growth, stronger margins and cash, stepped up M&A and shareholder returns, and confirmed its roadmap with refreshed governance.
