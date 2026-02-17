DKSH Continues Strong EBIT Growth in 2025 and Accelerates H2 Revenue

2025 results: Net sales CHF 11.1 billion (+2.9% at constant exchange rates) and Core EBIT CHF 349.0 million (+6.7% CER); Core EBIT margin rose to 3.2% (5th consecutive year of margin expansion).

Strong second-half acceleration: H2 2025 net sales +3.6% CER and Core EBIT +8.1% CER, driving overall improvement.

Robust cash generation: Free Cash Flow CHF 215.5 million (cash conversion 95.2%), enabling funding of an accelerated M&A strategy.

M&A and shareholder return: Nine M&A transactions announced in 2025 and a proposed dividend of CHF 2.50 per share (+6.4%).

Business Unit Healthcare outperformance: Net sales CHF 5.82 billion (+4.6% CER) and Core EBIT CHF 174.2 million (+7.5% CER), with margin expansion and focus on higher‑value segments.

Outlook and governance: Mid‑term roadmap reaffirmed; company expects Core EBIT in 2026 to be higher than 2025 (assuming Asia Pacific growth and stable FX); board renewal proposed (Julie von Wedel‑Keller nominated, several long‑standing members to step down).

The next important date, The translation of "Quartalsmitteilung" to English is "quarterly report.", at DKSH Holding is on 17.02.2026.

The price of DKSH Holding at the time of the news was 68,40EUR and was down -0,22 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 68,35EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,07 % since publication.





