NORMA Group Ends 2025 Within Forecasts, Completes Water Business Sale
NORMA closes 2025 broadly on target yet under pressure: sales and margins decline, cash flow stays solid, and a major divestment reshapes the group into an “Industrial Powerhouse.”
Foto: NORMA Group
- NORMA met its FY2025 forecasts: preliminary, unaudited sales of EUR 821.7m (within guidance EUR 810–830m), down 6.8% vs. 2024 partly due to -2.1% currency effects and weak end-market demand.
- Adjusted EBIT was EUR 6.3m with a 0.8% adjusted EBIT margin (2024: EUR 33.0m / 3.7%); margins hit the upper end of the guided corridor but were pressured by high personnel and logistics costs.
- Net operating cash flow remained strong at EUR 95.6m (2024: EUR 105.4m).
- Sale of the Water Management business completed in Feb 2026, generating a net cash inflow of EUR 650m to be allocated: EUR 300m to reduce debt, EUR 70m to strengthen NewNORMA, and up to EUR 260m returned to shareholders.
- Q4 2025: sales EUR 189.9m (-7.3% YoY, including -4.0% FX effect); adjusted EBIT EUR 0.4m with a 0.2% margin.
- NORMA is repositioning as an "Industrial Powerhouse"; global transformation measures delivered ~EUR 4.6m in savings in 2025 and audited FY2025 figures plus the 2026 outlook will be published on March 31, 2026.
The price of NORMA Group at the time of the news was 15,870EUR and was down -0,25 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.795,43PKT (-0,22 %).
-2,89 %
-5,44 %
+7,02 %
+19,79 %
-6,38 %
-37,83 %
-61,39 %
-64,63 %
-26,43 %
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte