Ottobock Reports Record Results: Double-Digit Growth & Bright Outlook

Ottobock achieved record results in 2025 with 11.7% revenue growth to EUR 1.6 billion

Underlying core EBITDA increased by nearly 30% to EUR 415 million, with a margin of 26.0%

The company expanded its global market and innovation leadership, launching new prosthetic and orthotic products

All regions contributed to growth, with the strongest in EMEA (12.7%) and significant improvements in EBITDA and free cash flow

The company maintains a positive outlook for 2026, expecting 5-8% growth and an EBITDA margin above 26.5%, with medium-term growth of 7-9% and margins up to 30%

Ottobock continues to strengthen its product portfolio and expand its Patient Care network through acquisitions and innovation strategies

The next important date, Publication of the preliminary financial results for 2025, at Ottobock is on 17.02.2026.

The price of Ottobock at the time of the news was 57,78EUR and was down -0,22 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.795,43PKT (-0,22 %).





