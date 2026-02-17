Ottobock Reports Record Results: Double-Digit Growth & Bright Outlook
In 2025, Ottobock set new benchmarks in growth, profitability, and innovation, reinforcing its global leadership in prosthetics, orthotics, and patient care.
Foto: Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA
- Ottobock achieved record results in 2025 with 11.7% revenue growth to EUR 1.6 billion
- Underlying core EBITDA increased by nearly 30% to EUR 415 million, with a margin of 26.0%
- The company expanded its global market and innovation leadership, launching new prosthetic and orthotic products
- All regions contributed to growth, with the strongest in EMEA (12.7%) and significant improvements in EBITDA and free cash flow
- The company maintains a positive outlook for 2026, expecting 5-8% growth and an EBITDA margin above 26.5%, with medium-term growth of 7-9% and margins up to 30%
- Ottobock continues to strengthen its product portfolio and expand its Patient Care network through acquisitions and innovation strategies
