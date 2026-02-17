Newron Pharmaceuticals, DF Deutsche Forfait & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
Foto: Stefan Puchner - dpa
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DF Deutsche Forfait
|+9,55 %
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|🥈
|Ocular Therapeutix
|+9,45 %
|Biotechnologie
|🥉
|Electro Optic Systems
|+8,95 %
|Elektrogeräte
|🟥
|Lynas Rare Earths
|-5,54 %
|Rohstoffe
|🟥
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|-7,53 %
|Pharmaindustrie
|🟥
|COMPASS Pathways
|-8,21 %
|Pharmaindustrie
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
Anzeige
Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DF Deutsche Forfait
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|🥈
|Optimi Health
|Pharmaindustrie
|🥉
|NEL ASA
|Erneuerbare Energien
|Mizuho Leasing Company Limited.
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|Pharmaindustrie
|SunHydrogen
|Erneuerbare Energien
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|142
|Pharmaindustrie
|🥈
|TeamViewer
|128
|Informationstechnologie
|🥉
|Silber
|113
|Rohstoffe
|Atos
|67
|Informationstechnologie
|Almonty Industries
|63
|Rohstoffe
|Gerresheimer
|60
|Gesundheitswesen
DF Deutsche Forfait
Wochenperformance: +438,46 %
Wochenperformance: +438,46 %
Platz 1
Ocular Therapeutix
Wochenperformance: +37,50 %
Wochenperformance: +37,50 %
Platz 2
Electro Optic Systems
Wochenperformance: +10,20 %
Wochenperformance: +10,20 %
Platz 3
Lynas Rare Earths
Wochenperformance: -1,08 %
Wochenperformance: -1,08 %
Platz 4
Platz 5
COMPASS Pathways
Wochenperformance: +11,82 %
Wochenperformance: +11,82 %
Platz 6
DF Deutsche Forfait
Wochenperformance: +438,46 %
Wochenperformance: +438,46 %
Platz 7
Optimi Health
Wochenperformance: +20,95 %
Wochenperformance: +20,95 %
Platz 8
NEL ASA
Wochenperformance: -2,06 %
Wochenperformance: -2,06 %
Platz 9
Mizuho Leasing Company Limited.
Wochenperformance: +6,85 %
Wochenperformance: +6,85 %
Platz 10
Platz 11
SunHydrogen
Wochenperformance: +34,29 %
Wochenperformance: +34,29 %
Platz 12
Platz 13
TeamViewer
Wochenperformance: -15,48 %
Wochenperformance: -15,48 %
Platz 14
Silber
Wochenperformance: -11,16 %
Wochenperformance: -11,16 %
Platz 15
Atos
Wochenperformance: -13,02 %
Wochenperformance: -13,02 %
Platz 16
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -4,38 %
Wochenperformance: -4,38 %
Platz 17
Gerresheimer
Wochenperformance: -27,67 %
Wochenperformance: -27,67 %
Platz 18
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
15 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte