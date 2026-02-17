ad Pepper Media International N.V. Achieves Record Year 2025

ad pepper media achieved a record full-year revenue of EUR 56.957 million in 2025, more than doubling compared to EUR 21.450 million in 2024

The company reported a full-year EBITDA of EUR 7.171 million in 2025, significantly higher than EUR 2.003 million in 2024, driven by the sale of the ad agents segment

In Q4 2025, revenue increased to EUR 21.897 million from EUR 5.827 million in Q4 2024, including EUR 1.742 million from discontinued operations

The Group's liquidity reserve remained high at EUR 27.330 million as of December 31, 2025, up from EUR 24.155 million at the end of 2024

The solute segment, including Checkout Charlie, contributed EUR 15.814 million in Q4 2025, while Webgains generated EUR 3.257 million, and ad pepper EUR 1.084 million

The company plans to report on only two segments in 2026: solute and Webgains, with ad pepper now included within Webgains for segment reporting purposes

The next important date, The translation of "Quartalsmitteilung" to English is "quarterly report.", at Ad Pepper Media International is on 21.05.2026.

The price of Ad Pepper Media International at the time of the news was 2,8200EUR and was down -0,70 % compared with the previous day.

12 minutes after the article was published, the price was 2,7600EUR this corresponds to a minus of -2,13 % since publication.





