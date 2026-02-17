    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsAd Pepper Media International AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Ad Pepper Media International
    33 Aufrufe 33 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    ad Pepper Media International N.V. Achieves Record Year 2025

    In 2025, ad pepper media delivered record revenue, soaring EBITDA and robust liquidity, powered by portfolio shifts and strong segment performance.

    ad Pepper Media International N.V. Achieves Record Year 2025
    Foto: Rawf8 - stock.adobe.com
    • ad pepper media achieved a record full-year revenue of EUR 56.957 million in 2025, more than doubling compared to EUR 21.450 million in 2024
    • The company reported a full-year EBITDA of EUR 7.171 million in 2025, significantly higher than EUR 2.003 million in 2024, driven by the sale of the ad agents segment
    • In Q4 2025, revenue increased to EUR 21.897 million from EUR 5.827 million in Q4 2024, including EUR 1.742 million from discontinued operations
    • The Group's liquidity reserve remained high at EUR 27.330 million as of December 31, 2025, up from EUR 24.155 million at the end of 2024
    • The solute segment, including Checkout Charlie, contributed EUR 15.814 million in Q4 2025, while Webgains generated EUR 3.257 million, and ad pepper EUR 1.084 million
    • The company plans to report on only two segments in 2026: solute and Webgains, with ad pepper now included within Webgains for segment reporting purposes

    The next important date, The translation of "Quartalsmitteilung" to English is "quarterly report.", at Ad Pepper Media International is on 21.05.2026.

    The price of Ad Pepper Media International at the time of the news was 2,8200EUR and was down -0,70 % compared with the previous day.
    12 minutes after the article was published, the price was 2,7600EUR this corresponds to a minus of -2,13 % since publication.


    Ad Pepper Media International

    -2,11 %
    -2,07 %
    0,00 %
    -4,05 %
    +40,59 %
    +12,25 %
    -57,61 %
    +94,52 %
    -67,29 %
    ISIN:NL0000238145WKN:940883





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    ad Pepper Media International N.V. Achieves Record Year 2025 In 2025, ad pepper media delivered record revenue, soaring EBITDA and robust liquidity, powered by portfolio shifts and strong segment performance.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     