    Steyr Motors AG to Restructure as Holding, Spinning Off Operating Unit

    Steyr Motors AG is reshaping its corporate structure, preparing a strategic de‑merger to unlock growth, sharpen governance, and pave the way for future expansion.

    • Management Board decided to transfer Steyr Motors AG’s operating business into a newly founded, wholly‑owned subsidiary by way of a de‑merger under the Austrian De‑Merger Act.
    • Steyr Motors AG will be restructured into a management and control holding company to strategically manage the Steyr Motors Group.
    • The separation is intended to create the structural foundation for growth and expansion, including acquisitions and development of new business areas and technologies.
    • The holding structure is designed to enable clearer governance, flexible financing, group‑wide treasury management, and improved operational efficiency via centralized shared services.
    • Significant intangible assets (e.g., intellectual property and key assets) will be held in separate, structurally separated companies apart from the operating business.
    • The restructuring is subject to approval at the Annual General Meeting on 10 April 2026; Supervisory Board approval is expected soon and further details will appear in the Management Board’s de‑merger report.

    The next important date, The translation of "Quartalsmitteilung" to English is "quarterly report.", at Steyr Motors is on 25.02.2026.

    The price of Steyr Motors at the time of the news was 43,70EUR and was down -1,02 % compared with the previous day.


    Steyr Motors

    ISIN:AT0000A3FW25WKN:A40TC4





