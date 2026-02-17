The Platform Group Expands Leadership Team

The Platform Group expands its C-level leadership team.

Nathalie Richert, formerly Head of Investor Relations, has been promoted to the C-level and now heads Human Resources and Investor Relations as the group grows toward >2,000 employees.

Christoph Hies, with more than six years at TPG, has been appointed Chief Marketing Officer to oversee marketing across the entire group and integrate marketing into acquisitions.

Existing leadership remains unchanged: Christoph Wilhelmy (COO), Sven Schumann (CPM), Bjoern Minnier (M&A/Finance), Sven Hülsenbeck (CTO), Frederic von Borries (CPO), and Dr. Dominik Benner (CEO).

The Platform Group is a Europe-wide software company active in 26 industries, serving over 16,000 partners, with 19 locations and headquarters in Düsseldorf.

Preliminary 2025 results: revenue of EUR 728 million and adjusted EBITDA of EUR 55 million; the company emphasizes continued internationalization and strong momentum into 2026.

The next important date, "Publication of consolidated/annual financial statements." at The Platform Group is on 22.04.2026.

The price of The Platform Group at the time of the news was 4,6350EUR and was down -15,80 % compared with the previous day.

8 minutes after the article was published, the price was 4,6725EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,81 % since publication.





