    The Platform Group Expands Leadership Team

    The Platform Group sharpens its leadership edge, elevating key insiders to steer HR, investor relations and marketing as the fast-growing software group scales across Europe.

    • The Platform Group expands its C-level leadership team.
    • Nathalie Richert, formerly Head of Investor Relations, has been promoted to the C-level and now heads Human Resources and Investor Relations as the group grows toward >2,000 employees.
    • Christoph Hies, with more than six years at TPG, has been appointed Chief Marketing Officer to oversee marketing across the entire group and integrate marketing into acquisitions.
    • Existing leadership remains unchanged: Christoph Wilhelmy (COO), Sven Schumann (CPM), Bjoern Minnier (M&A/Finance), Sven Hülsenbeck (CTO), Frederic von Borries (CPO), and Dr. Dominik Benner (CEO).
    • The Platform Group is a Europe-wide software company active in 26 industries, serving over 16,000 partners, with 19 locations and headquarters in Düsseldorf.
    • Preliminary 2025 results: revenue of EUR 728 million and adjusted EBITDA of EUR 55 million; the company emphasizes continued internationalization and strong momentum into 2026.

    ISIN:DE000A40ZW88WKN:A40ZW8





