    AGRANA Shares Drop as Sugar Segment Impairment Hits 2025/26 EBIT

    AGRANA braces for a substantial non-cash impairment in its Sugar segment, reshaping EBIT expectations while leaving core operating profit guidance largely intact.

    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • A non-cash impairment loss of €45-€55 million is expected in the AGRANA Group's ACS – Sugar segment due to difficult market conditions
    • The impairment will negatively impact the group's EBIT forecast, which was previously expected to range between €45 million and €60 million for 2025/26
    • Operating profit before exceptional items is forecasted to be between €80 million and €85 million, slightly above the previous year's €76.5 million
    • The impairment has no effect on operating profit after exceptional items, which remains forecasted to be around €80-€85 million
    • The final impairment amount will be determined when preparing the consolidated financial statements as of 28 February 2026, with results published on 12 May 2026
    • The economic and financial impact of geopolitical and economic uncertainties on future performance remains difficult to assess

    The next important date, The translation of "Quartalsmitteilung" to English is "quarterly report.", at Agrana Beteiligungs is on 12.05.2026.

    The price of Agrana Beteiligungs at the time of the news was 11,875EUR and was up +1,71 % compared with the previous day.


    ISIN:AT000AGRANA3WKN:A2NB37





    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
