ABO Energy Declares Initial Vote a Success, Invites Bondholders to Meeting

In a “vote without a meeting” on the 2024/2029 bond (ISIN DE000A3829F5), ABO Energy’s proposals received the required majority but the quorum failed: ~38% participation vs. 50% required.

An in-person creditors’ meeting is convened for Monday, 9 March 2026 at 14:00 at the Wiesbaden Chamber of Industry and Commerce (Wilhelmstr. 24–26); a reduced quorum of 25% will apply for this vote.

Votes from the first round will not be carried over; bondholders must participate again and provide a new “special certificate with blocking notice” from their custodian bank to vote.

Proposed amendments include waiving the negative pledge (to allow new guarantees/loans), removing the bond-call right triggered by restructuring negotiations, suspending further termination rights until 31 May 2026, and appointing a joint representative authorized to conclude a standstill agreement.

Documents for the creditors’ meeting are expected to be published in German on ABO Energy’s bond webpage from 19 Feb, 15:00 CET; timely registration with the issuer is required to attend.

Bondholders who cannot attend may authorize a person of their choice or the company’s proxy to vote at the meeting.

The price of ABO Energy at the time of the news was 4,3100EUR and was down -1,71 % compared with the previous day.

