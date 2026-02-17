    StartseitevorwärtsNachrichtenvorwärtsUnternehmensnachrichtenvorwärtsNachricht
    45 Aufrufe 45 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    TEMSA Breaks Sales Records with Highest Revenue in Europe

    TEMSA accelerates its journey toward USD 1 billion in revenue, combining record international growth with bold European expansion and fast‑advancing zero‑emission technology.

    TEMSA Breaks Sales Records with Highest Revenue in Europe
    Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
    • TEMSA posted record revenue of USD 554 million in 2025 (10% YoY growth in foreign-currency terms) with international sales above USD 316 million (7% rise), moving toward a USD 1 billion revenue target.
    • The company generated positive free cash flow for the fifth consecutive year, citing operational excellence and disciplined financial management.
    • TEMSA achieved highest-ever annual sales volumes in key European markets (France, Germany, UK, Ireland, Belgium, Greece); UK/Ireland vehicle parc reached 673 units (~15% coach market share) and right‑hand‑drive deliveries rose 60%.
    • TEMSA expanded into six new European countries in 2025: Finland, Norway, Poland, Croatia, Malta and Albania, widening its regional footprint.
    • The company advanced electric deployments with its largest single delivery (10-unit LD SB E intercity coach to Portugal) and dispatch of 15 MD9 Electricity vehicles to Lithuania.
    • TEMSA offers 11 zero-emission models across city, intercity and coach segments, operates an in‑house battery pack assembly and develops its own BMS and ECUs, and is extending electrification tech beyond buses into energy storage and maritime applications.






    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    TEMSA Breaks Sales Records with Highest Revenue in Europe TEMSA accelerates its journey toward USD 1 billion in revenue, combining record international growth with bold European expansion and fast‑advancing zero‑emission technology.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     