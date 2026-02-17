TEMSA Breaks Sales Records with Highest Revenue in Europe
TEMSA accelerates its journey toward USD 1 billion in revenue, combining record international growth with bold European expansion and fast‑advancing zero‑emission technology.
Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
- TEMSA posted record revenue of USD 554 million in 2025 (10% YoY growth in foreign-currency terms) with international sales above USD 316 million (7% rise), moving toward a USD 1 billion revenue target.
- The company generated positive free cash flow for the fifth consecutive year, citing operational excellence and disciplined financial management.
- TEMSA achieved highest-ever annual sales volumes in key European markets (France, Germany, UK, Ireland, Belgium, Greece); UK/Ireland vehicle parc reached 673 units (~15% coach market share) and right‑hand‑drive deliveries rose 60%.
- TEMSA expanded into six new European countries in 2025: Finland, Norway, Poland, Croatia, Malta and Albania, widening its regional footprint.
- The company advanced electric deployments with its largest single delivery (10-unit LD SB E intercity coach to Portugal) and dispatch of 15 MD9 Electricity vehicles to Lithuania.
- TEMSA offers 11 zero-emission models across city, intercity and coach segments, operates an in‑house battery pack assembly and develops its own BMS and ECUs, and is extending electrification tech beyond buses into energy storage and maritime applications.
