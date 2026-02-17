Dürr AG Surpasses 2025 Earnings Forecast in Exciting Boost

Dürr AG achieved approximately €200 million in earnings after tax for 2025, significantly exceeding its forecast of €120-€170 million.

The strong performance was driven by excellent operating results and a higher-than-expected profit from the sale of its environmental technology business.

The EBIT margin before extraordinary effects was 5.6%, slightly above the target range of 4.5% to 5.5%.

Order intake for 2025 was around €3,895 million, within the target range of €3,800 to €4,100 million.

Sales reached approximately €4,170 million, close to the lower end of the forecasted range of €4,200 to €4,600 million.

The free cash flow outlook was raised to the upper part of the €100-€200 million range, and net financial debt was refined to the lower end of €-75 to €-175 million.

The next important date, Publication of the preliminary 2025 figures: Earnings press conference and investor and analyst conference call, at Duerr is on 05.03.2026.

The price of Duerr at the time of the news was 23,650EUR and was up +2,60 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.845,82PKT (+0,28 %).





