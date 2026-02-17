    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsDuerr AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Duerr
    Dürr AG Surpasses 2025 Earnings Forecast in Exciting Boost

    Defying its own expectations, Dürr AG closed 2025 with record earnings, robust margins and solid cash generation, powered by strong operations and a lucrative portfolio sale.

    Foto: Dürr AG
    • Dürr AG achieved approximately €200 million in earnings after tax for 2025, significantly exceeding its forecast of €120-€170 million.
    • The strong performance was driven by excellent operating results and a higher-than-expected profit from the sale of its environmental technology business.
    • The EBIT margin before extraordinary effects was 5.6%, slightly above the target range of 4.5% to 5.5%.
    • Order intake for 2025 was around €3,895 million, within the target range of €3,800 to €4,100 million.
    • Sales reached approximately €4,170 million, close to the lower end of the forecasted range of €4,200 to €4,600 million.
    • The free cash flow outlook was raised to the upper part of the €100-€200 million range, and net financial debt was refined to the lower end of €-75 to €-175 million.

    The next important date, Publication of the preliminary 2025 figures: Earnings press conference and investor and analyst conference call, at Duerr is on 05.03.2026.

    The price of Duerr at the time of the news was 23,650EUR and was up +2,60 % compared with the previous day.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.845,82PKT (+0,28 %).


    Duerr

    -0,22 %
    -4,25 %
    -0,65 %
    +12,68 %
    -8,77 %
    -35,04 %
    -34,52 %
    -18,95 %
    +244,26 %
    ISIN:DE0005565204WKN:556520





