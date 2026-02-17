    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsAmadeus FiRe AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Amadeus FiRe
    Amadeus FiRe Group Shows Resilience in Tough Economy – 2025 Revenue & EBITA On Track

    In a year marked by economic headwinds and structural shifts, the Amadeus Fire Group navigated stagnation, revenue pressure and strategic transformation across its core segments.

    date 2026-02-17
    • The Amadeus Fire Group demonstrated resilience in a challenging economic environment in 2025, with revenue and operating EBITA in line with guidance
    • The German market experienced prolonged stagnation, with low company investment, cautious hiring, and structural challenges such as demographic change and sluggish digitalisation
    • The Personnel Services segment was significantly impacted by the weak economy, with difficulties in filling vacancies and declining revenue compared to the previous year
    • The Training segment also saw revenue declines due to reduced funding, delays in budget clarity, and restructuring efforts, including a one-off charge of over €6 million
    • The Group acquired two companies in late 2025, Masterplan.com and eduBITES, to expand its digital B2B training offerings focused on AI learning, though their revenue contributions were limited in 2025
    • Preliminary unaudited financials show a revenue of around €364 million for 2025, a decrease of nearly 17% from the previous year, with operating EBITA around €14 million, in line with forecasts

    The next important date, Publication of the press release on the 2025 consolidated annual financial statements after the stock market closes, at Amadeus FiRe is on 25.03.2026.

    The price of Amadeus FiRe at the time of the news was 32,80EUR and was down -0,53 % compared with the previous day.


    Amadeus FiRe

    ISIN:DE0005093108WKN:509310





