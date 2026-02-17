Amadeus FiRe Group Shows Resilience in Tough Economy – 2025 Revenue & EBITA On Track

The Amadeus Fire Group demonstrated resilience in a challenging economic environment in 2025, with revenue and operating EBITA in line with guidance

The German market experienced prolonged stagnation, with low company investment, cautious hiring, and structural challenges such as demographic change and sluggish digitalisation

The Personnel Services segment was significantly impacted by the weak economy, with difficulties in filling vacancies and declining revenue compared to the previous year

The Training segment also saw revenue declines due to reduced funding, delays in budget clarity, and restructuring efforts, including a one-off charge of over €6 million

The Group acquired two companies in late 2025, Masterplan.com and eduBITES, to expand its digital B2B training offerings focused on AI learning, though their revenue contributions were limited in 2025

Preliminary unaudited financials show a revenue of around €364 million for 2025, a decrease of nearly 17% from the previous year, with operating EBITA around €14 million, in line with forecasts

