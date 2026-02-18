SAF-HOLLAND SE: Solid FY2025 Results in Challenging Market Conditions

SAF-HOLLAND's preliminary fiscal year 2025 sales totaled around EUR 1,734 million, an 8% decline from the previous year

The adjusted EBIT margin decreased slightly to 9.5%, down from 10.1%, despite resilient profitability

Sales were negatively impacted by weak demand in original equipment markets, especially in the Americas and APAC regions

The aftermarket business grew to approximately 40% of total sales, totaling around EUR 689 million, offsetting some declines in original equipment sales

Regional performance: EMEA remained the largest market with EUR 884 million in sales; Americas and APAC experienced significant sales declines but maintained solid margins of 10.8% and 10.8%, respectively

Investment activities were reduced to around EUR 52 million, focusing on efficiency improvements, capacity expansion, and strategic growth initiatives, reflecting disciplined capital use

