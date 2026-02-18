    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsSAF-HOLLAND AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu SAF-HOLLAND
    61 Aufrufe 61 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    SAF-HOLLAND SE: Solid FY2025 Results in Challenging Market Conditions

    In a challenging 2025, SAF-HOLLAND balanced weaker OEM demand with a stronger aftermarket, disciplined investments, and resilient margins across key regions.

    SAF-HOLLAND SE: Solid FY2025 Results in Challenging Market Conditions
    Foto: SAF Holland
    • SAF-HOLLAND's preliminary fiscal year 2025 sales totaled around EUR 1,734 million, an 8% decline from the previous year
    • The adjusted EBIT margin decreased slightly to 9.5%, down from 10.1%, despite resilient profitability
    • Sales were negatively impacted by weak demand in original equipment markets, especially in the Americas and APAC regions
    • The aftermarket business grew to approximately 40% of total sales, totaling around EUR 689 million, offsetting some declines in original equipment sales
    • Regional performance: EMEA remained the largest market with EUR 884 million in sales; Americas and APAC experienced significant sales declines but maintained solid margins of 10.8% and 10.8%, respectively
    • Investment activities were reduced to around EUR 52 million, focusing on efficiency improvements, capacity expansion, and strategic growth initiatives, reflecting disciplined capital use

    The next important date, The German word "Analystenveranstaltung" translates to "analyst event" or "analyst meeting" in English., at SAF-HOLLAND is on 19.03.2026.

    The price of SAF-HOLLAND at the time of the news was 18,720EUR and was up +0,21 % compared with the previous day.
    9 minutes after the article was published, the price was 18,810EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,48 % since publication.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.844,22PKT (+0,27 %).


    SAF-HOLLAND

    +0,64 %
    +0,86 %
    +10,77 %
    +35,85 %
    +10,44 %
    +58,98 %
    +58,51 %
    +74,82 %
    -32,86 %
    ISIN:DE000SAFH001WKN:SAFH00





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    SAF-HOLLAND SE: Solid FY2025 Results in Challenging Market Conditions In a challenging 2025, SAF-HOLLAND balanced weaker OEM demand with a stronger aftermarket, disciplined investments, and resilient margins across key regions.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     