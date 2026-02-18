INTERSHOP Communications Announces Preliminary 2025 Financial Results

Total revenues fell to EUR 33.3 million in 2025 (2024: EUR 38.8 million).

Cloud business remained stable at EUR 20.5 million (62% of total); incoming cloud orders rose 9% to EUR 21.7 million and cloud ARR stood at EUR 20.1 million (net new ARR EUR 0.6m; after FX EUR 0.024m); cloud margin 65%.

EBIT was EUR -2.8 million (2024: EUR 0.1m) largely due to a complex major service project and related resource use; the project was accepted in February 2026; EBITDA fell to EUR 0.5 million and EPS was EUR -0.21.

Company implemented structural measures (partner-first strategy) and cost reductions; incurred one-time personnel-reduction expenses of EUR 0.9 million to improve medium-term efficiency.

Balance sheet strengthened: equity ratio rose to 36% (2024: 29%) after a rights issue that raised EUR 4.4 million; cash EUR 8.8 million; total assets EUR 33.3 million; headcount down to 224 (from 261).

Management and outlook: CEO Markus Dränert’s contract extended to 31 March 2029; for 2026 Intershop expects incoming cloud orders and net new ARR to remain stable, slightly lower revenues, and a balanced EBIT after cost cuts.

The next important date, Press release regarding the annual financial report, at INTERSHOP Communications is on 18.02.2026.

The price of INTERSHOP Communications at the time of the news was 1,2200EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.





