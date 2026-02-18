Newron Pharmaceuticals, Sunrise Energy Metals & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
Foto: Newron Pharmaceuticals SpA
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Sunrise Energy Metals
|+10,40 %
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|Graphite One
|+8,25 %
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Sierra Madre Gold and Silver
|+5,56 %
|Rohstoffe
|🟥
|Applied Digital Corporation
|-9,19 %
|Informationstechnologie
|🟥
|Axcelis Technologies
|-14,55 %
|Halbleiter
|🟥
|Unitika
|-41,85 %
|Chemie
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
Anzeige
Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Spark Energy Minerals
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|Santacruz Silver Mining
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Hecla Mining
|Rohstoffe
|BASF
|Chemie
|Advanced Micro Devices
|Halbleiter
|Palo Alto Networks
|Netzwerktechnik
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|157
|Pharmaindustrie
|🥈
|Silber
|156
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|TeamViewer
|111
|Informationstechnologie
|Almonty Industries
|85
|Rohstoffe
|DF Deutsche Forfait
|81
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|Gerresheimer
|60
|Gesundheitswesen
Sunrise Energy Metals
Wochenperformance: +5,77 %
Wochenperformance: +5,77 %
Platz 1
Graphite One
Wochenperformance: -16,59 %
Wochenperformance: -16,59 %
Platz 2
Sierra Madre Gold and Silver
Wochenperformance: +2,05 %
Wochenperformance: +2,05 %
Platz 3
Applied Digital Corporation
Wochenperformance: -19,37 %
Wochenperformance: -19,37 %
Platz 4
Axcelis Technologies
Wochenperformance: -8,64 %
Wochenperformance: -8,64 %
Platz 5
Unitika
Wochenperformance: -30,91 %
Wochenperformance: -30,91 %
Platz 6
Spark Energy Minerals
Wochenperformance: +1,90 %
Wochenperformance: +1,90 %
Platz 7
Santacruz Silver Mining
Wochenperformance: -20,16 %
Wochenperformance: -20,16 %
Platz 8
Hecla Mining
Wochenperformance: -5,39 %
Wochenperformance: -5,39 %
Platz 9
BASF
Wochenperformance: -0,83 %
Wochenperformance: -0,83 %
Platz 10
Advanced Micro Devices
Wochenperformance: -6,60 %
Wochenperformance: -6,60 %
Platz 11
Palo Alto Networks
Wochenperformance: -10,23 %
Wochenperformance: -10,23 %
Platz 12
Newron Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: +2,21 %
Wochenperformance: +2,21 %
Platz 13
Silber
Wochenperformance: -6,54 %
Wochenperformance: -6,54 %
Platz 14
TeamViewer
Wochenperformance: -12,79 %
Wochenperformance: -12,79 %
Platz 15
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -5,32 %
Wochenperformance: -5,32 %
Platz 16
DF Deutsche Forfait
Wochenperformance: +277,09 %
Wochenperformance: +277,09 %
Platz 17
Gerresheimer
Wochenperformance: -11,83 %
Wochenperformance: -11,83 %
Platz 18
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
18 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte