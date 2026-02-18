comforte & ITSS Launch Data Protection Solution for Temenos Banks
Banks running Temenos Transact can now protect PII and payment data end‑to‑end with a new comforte–ITSS solution that embeds tokenization into core processes.
Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
- Announced 18 Feb 2026: comforte AG and ITSS Global launched a joint solution to minimize exposure of clear-text PII and payment data for banks using Temenos Transact.
- The integration adds data-centric protection and tokenization to Temenos Transact, leveraging comforte’s TAMUNIO platform for centralized policy management, tokenization, and controlled de-tokenization.
- Delivered by ITSS as part of its Temenos services, the solution can be embedded into modernization journeys without complex customization.
- Enables secure analytics and downstream processing—supporting reporting, fraud-detection workflows, and AI-driven insights—while keeping sensitive data protected.
- Helps banks reduce breach exposure and meet evolving regulatory requirements and standards, including PCI DSS 4.0 and GDPR, while preserving data sovereignty and performance.
- Provider credentials and contacts: comforte AG (Wiesbaden; 25+ years; ~300 global customers) and ITSS Global (Geneva; multi-certified Temenos partner; 300+ Temenos clients); more info at comforte.com and via sales@comforte.com / marketing@ITSSglobal.com.
