HHLA Achieves Solid Growth Amid Uncertainty Despite Tax Effects

Group headlines: preliminary unaudited 2025 revenue €1,756m (+9.9%) and Group EBIT €161m (+19.5%).

Group profit after tax and minority interests fell to €10m (previous year €33m), largely due to tax-related one-off effects.

Executive Board will propose no dividend for the class A share for the 2025 financial year.

Port Logistics subgroup: revenue €1,719m (+10.1%), EBIT €145m (+22.8%); profit after tax and minority interests just €1m (previous €23m) largely due to impairments of deferred tax assets; EPS class A €0.02 (previous €0.32).

Real Estate subgroup: revenue stable at €46m, EBIT down 4.4% to €15m, profit after tax and minority interests €9m (previous €10m); EPS class S €3.20 (previous €3.52).

Operational context: positive volume growth in handling and transport but a second-half slowdown from global economic uncertainty, supply-chain disruptions and extensive modernization/automation measures while operations continued.

The next important date, The translation of "Veröffentlichung Jahresfinanzbericht" to English is "Publication of Annual Financial Report.", at Hamburger Hafen und Logistik is on 26.03.2026.

The price of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik at the time of the news was 22,950EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.





