    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsHamburger Hafen und Logistik AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Hamburger Hafen und Logistik
    25 Aufrufe 25 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    HHLA Logistics Sees Solid Growth Despite Tax Challenges in Uncertain Market

    In 2025, HHLA delivered strong operational growth in revenue, EBIT and volumes, yet tax one-offs sharply reduced net profit and led to a suspended dividend proposal.

    HHLA Logistics Sees Solid Growth Despite Tax Challenges in Uncertain Market
    Foto: Jonas Walzberg - dpa
    • HHLA's revenue increased by 9.9% to €1,756 million in 2025, driven by growth in container handling and transport segments.
    • Operating profit (EBIT) rose by 19.5% to €161 million, indicating solid operational performance despite market challenges.
    • Net profit after tax and minority interests was only €10 million due to significant tax-related one-off effects, compared to €33 million the previous year.
    • Container throughput at Hamburg ports grew by 5.4% to 6,295,000 TEU, and intermodal transport volume increased by 10.9% to 1,982,000 TEU.
    • The Port Logistics subgroup's revenue increased by 10.1% to €1,719 million, with EBIT rising by 22.8% to €145 million, but net profit was heavily impacted by tax effects.
    • The company will propose no dividend for the 2025 financial year due to the reduced net profit, and the audited annual report will be published on March 26, 2026.

    The next important date, The translation of "Veröffentlichung Jahresfinanzbericht" to English is "Publication of Annual Financial Report.", at Hamburger Hafen und Logistik is on 26.03.2026.

    The price of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik at the time of the news was 22,950EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.


    Hamburger Hafen und Logistik

    +0,43 %
    -0,44 %
    +0,88 %
    +6,54 %
    +23,24 %
    +76,20 %
    +12,32 %
    +87,89 %
    -58,38 %
    ISIN:DE000A0S8488WKN:A0S848





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    HHLA Logistics Sees Solid Growth Despite Tax Challenges in Uncertain Market In 2025, HHLA delivered strong operational growth in revenue, EBIT and volumes, yet tax one-offs sharply reduced net profit and led to a suspended dividend proposal.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     