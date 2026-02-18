HHLA Logistics Sees Solid Growth Despite Tax Challenges in Uncertain Market

HHLA's revenue increased by 9.9% to €1,756 million in 2025, driven by growth in container handling and transport segments.

Operating profit (EBIT) rose by 19.5% to €161 million, indicating solid operational performance despite market challenges.

Net profit after tax and minority interests was only €10 million due to significant tax-related one-off effects, compared to €33 million the previous year.

Container throughput at Hamburg ports grew by 5.4% to 6,295,000 TEU, and intermodal transport volume increased by 10.9% to 1,982,000 TEU.

The Port Logistics subgroup's revenue increased by 10.1% to €1,719 million, with EBIT rising by 22.8% to €145 million, but net profit was heavily impacted by tax effects.

The company will propose no dividend for the 2025 financial year due to the reduced net profit, and the audited annual report will be published on March 26, 2026.

The next important date, The translation of "Veröffentlichung Jahresfinanzbericht" to English is "Publication of Annual Financial Report.", at Hamburger Hafen und Logistik is on 26.03.2026.

The price of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik at the time of the news was 22,950EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.





