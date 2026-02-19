Verve Group Accelerates Customer Growth in Q4 2025 with Sales Expansion
Verve closed Q4 2025 with robust top-line growth, stronger margins and record client retention, while stepping up front-loaded investments to fuel its 2026 expansion.
- Like‑for‑like revenue in Q4 2025 rose 9.9% to EUR 193.8m (despite a 9% USD depreciation); growth was driven by both organic gains and contributions from acquisitions.
- Gross margin expanded markedly to 44.6% in Q4 (up from 36.6% in Q3 and 40.4% in Q4 2024), reflecting efficiencies from the completed platform unification.
- Adjusted EBITDA remained stable at EUR 48.6m (adj. EBITDA margin 25.1%), with short‑term margin pressure from substantial, upfront investments in global sales hires and FX headwinds.
- Customer metrics improved: total software clients +6.8% QoQ, large clients +5.3% QoQ, and client retention reached a record 99%, indicating early positive effects of sales‑force expansion.
- Cash and balance‑sheet dynamics: reported operating cash flow fell to EUR 20.1m (versus EUR 55.5m prior year) due to working‑capital swings, M&A payments and securitization limits; net debt rose to EUR 445.9m, adjusted leverage 3.0, and cash interest coverage improved to 4.3.
- 2026 outlook and plan: Verve will invest an additional EUR 10m in sales hires (front‑loaded in H1), expects revenue EUR 680–730m and adjusted EBITDA EUR 145–175m for FY2026, and anticipates stronger growth momentum in H2 2026 as new hires ramp.
