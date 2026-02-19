    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsAirbus AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Airbus
    25 Aufrufe 25 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Airbus SE Reveals Full-Year 2025 Results

    Airbus closed 2025 on a high note, combining record aircraft demand, solid profitability and strategic progress across civil, defense, helicopter and space activities.

    Airbus SE Reveals Full-Year 2025 Results
    Foto: franz massard - stock.adobe.com
    • Airbus delivered 793 commercial aircraft in 2025, with revenues of €73.4 billion and an adjusted EBIT of €7.1 billion.
    • The order backlog reached a record of 8,754 aircraft at the end of 2025, with gross orders totaling €123.3 billion.
    • Net income for 2025 was €5.22 billion, with earnings per share of €6.61, and free cash flow before customer financing was €4.6 billion.
    • The company proposes a dividend of €3.20 per share for 2025, with a guidance of around 870 aircraft deliveries and €7.5 billion adjusted EBIT in 2026.
    • Airbus faced challenges such as engine shortages and currency fluctuations but managed to achieve its 2025 guidance amid strong demand across all business units.
    • The 2025 results included strategic milestones, growth in defense and helicopter markets, and progress in establishing a global space player, supported by a solid financial position.

    The next important date, The translation of "Quartalsmitteilung" to English is "quarterly report.", at Airbus is on 19.02.2026.

    At this time, the index DAX was at 25.220,00PKT (+0,75 %).


    Airbus

    +1,83 %
    +5,00 %
    -8,85 %
    -4,67 %
    +14,43 %
    +56,18 %
    +106,34 %
    +251,34 %
    +1.001,46 %
    ISIN:NL0000235190WKN:938914





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Airbus SE Reveals Full-Year 2025 Results Airbus closed 2025 on a high note, combining record aircraft demand, solid profitability and strategic progress across civil, defense, helicopter and space activities.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     