Airbus SE Reveals Full-Year 2025 Results

Airbus delivered 793 commercial aircraft in 2025, with revenues of €73.4 billion and an adjusted EBIT of €7.1 billion.

The order backlog reached a record of 8,754 aircraft at the end of 2025, with gross orders totaling €123.3 billion.

Net income for 2025 was €5.22 billion, with earnings per share of €6.61, and free cash flow before customer financing was €4.6 billion.

The company proposes a dividend of €3.20 per share for 2025, with a guidance of around 870 aircraft deliveries and €7.5 billion adjusted EBIT in 2026.

Airbus faced challenges such as engine shortages and currency fluctuations but managed to achieve its 2025 guidance amid strong demand across all business units.

The 2025 results included strategic milestones, growth in defense and helicopter markets, and progress in establishing a global space player, supported by a solid financial position.

The next important date, quarterly report, at Airbus is on 19.02.2026.

At this time, the index DAX was at 25.220,00PKT (+0,75 %).






