Zug Estates Holding (B) Reports Strong Annual Results

Zug Estates Group reported a strong annual net income of CHF 85.2 million, significantly higher than CHF 58.7 million the previous year.

Property income increased by 3.4% to CHF 71.6 million, with a very low vacancy rate of 0.7% as of December 2025.

The revaluation gain of CHF 52.2 million contributed to a total portfolio value increase to CHF 1.94 billion, up from CHF 1.86 billion.

Operating income rose to CHF 91.5 million, driven by operational improvements and positive revaluation effects, with EBIT reaching CHF 107.5 million.

The company plans to increase the dividend by 4.3% to CHF 49.00 per Series B share, maintaining a solid equity ratio of 57.1%.

For 2026, net income excluding revaluation effects is expected to remain stable, despite slight reductions in property income due to interest rate cuts.

The next important date, quarterly report, at Zug Estates Holding (B) is on 19.02.2026.




