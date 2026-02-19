    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsKRONES AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu KRONES
    Krones Projects Continued Growth in 2025 and 2026

    In 2025, Krones strengthened its profitable growth path, boosting revenue, earnings and cash flow while preserving a robust balance sheet and setting ambitious targets for 2026.

    Foto: Armin Weigel - dpa
    • Krones' revenue increased by 7.0% to €5,663.8 million in 2025, continuing its profitable growth despite challenging conditions
    • Order intake for 2025 was €5,564.7 million, up 1.9% from the previous year, with a solid order backlog of €4,190.4 million at year-end
    • EBITDA grew by 12.2% to €602.3 million in 2025, with an improved margin of 10.6%, reflecting increased profitability
    • Free cash flow before acquisitions was €282.9 million in 2025, and ROCE increased significantly to 19.1%
    • The company forecasts 3% to 5% revenue growth and an EBITDA margin of 10.7% to 11.1% for 2026, with a ROCE target of 19% to 20%
    • Krones maintains a strong financial position with net cash of €548.2 million and an equity ratio of 42.2% at the end of 2025

    The next important date, Conference call on the preliminary 2025 figures, at KRONES is on 19.02.2026.

    At this time, the index MDAX was at 31.722,69PKT (+0,65 %).


    ISIN:DE0006335003WKN:633500





    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
