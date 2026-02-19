Krones Projects Continued Growth in 2025 and 2026
In 2025, Krones strengthened its profitable growth path, boosting revenue, earnings and cash flow while preserving a robust balance sheet and setting ambitious targets for 2026.
- Krones' revenue increased by 7.0% to €5,663.8 million in 2025, continuing its profitable growth despite challenging conditions
- Order intake for 2025 was €5,564.7 million, up 1.9% from the previous year, with a solid order backlog of €4,190.4 million at year-end
- EBITDA grew by 12.2% to €602.3 million in 2025, with an improved margin of 10.6%, reflecting increased profitability
- Free cash flow before acquisitions was €282.9 million in 2025, and ROCE increased significantly to 19.1%
- The company forecasts 3% to 5% revenue growth and an EBITDA margin of 10.7% to 11.1% for 2026, with a ROCE target of 19% to 20%
- Krones maintains a strong financial position with net cash of €548.2 million and an equity ratio of 42.2% at the end of 2025
