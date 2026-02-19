ABB Launches Exciting 2025 Annual Reporting Suite!

ABB's Annual Reporting Suite 2025 includes the Integrated Report, highlighting strategy, performance, governance, and value creation

The company achieved its strongest annual performance with record revenues, operational EBITA margin, and free cash flow in 2025

ABB reduced scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 79% since 2019 and forecasts an 86% reduction by 2030 compared to 2019

Over its product lifecycle since 2022, ABB has enabled customers to avoid 285 megatons of GHG emissions

In 2025, ABB recycled 81% of its waste, with only 5.3% sent to landfill, and 98% of electricity from renewable sources

The company improved its social and safety metrics, achieving a LTIFR of 0.14, a 45% reduction since 2019, and increased women in senior management to 22.6%

