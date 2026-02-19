ABB Launches Exciting 2025 Annual Reporting Suite!
ABB’s 2025 Annual Reporting Suite showcases record financial results, bold climate progress, and stronger social impact across its global operations.
- ABB's Annual Reporting Suite 2025 includes the Integrated Report, highlighting strategy, performance, governance, and value creation
- The company achieved its strongest annual performance with record revenues, operational EBITA margin, and free cash flow in 2025
- ABB reduced scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 79% since 2019 and forecasts an 86% reduction by 2030 compared to 2019
- Over its product lifecycle since 2022, ABB has enabled customers to avoid 285 megatons of GHG emissions
- In 2025, ABB recycled 81% of its waste, with only 5.3% sent to landfill, and 98% of electricity from renewable sources
- The company improved its social and safety metrics, achieving a LTIFR of 0.14, a 45% reduction since 2019, and increased women in senior management to 22.6%
