    ABB Launches Exciting 2025 Annual Reporting Suite!

    ABB’s 2025 Annual Reporting Suite showcases record financial results, bold climate progress, and stronger social impact across its global operations.

    Foto: Oleksandr Lutsenko - stock.adobe.com
    • ABB's Annual Reporting Suite 2025 includes the Integrated Report, highlighting strategy, performance, governance, and value creation
    • The company achieved its strongest annual performance with record revenues, operational EBITA margin, and free cash flow in 2025
    • ABB reduced scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 79% since 2019 and forecasts an 86% reduction by 2030 compared to 2019
    • Over its product lifecycle since 2022, ABB has enabled customers to avoid 285 megatons of GHG emissions
    • In 2025, ABB recycled 81% of its waste, with only 5.3% sent to landfill, and 98% of electricity from renewable sources
    • The company improved its social and safety metrics, achieving a LTIFR of 0.14, a 45% reduction since 2019, and increased women in senior management to 22.6%

    The next important date, quarterly report, at ABB is on 22.04.2026.


    ABB

    -0,08 %
    +1,86 %
    +16,93 %
    +32,37 %
    +38,34 %
    +143,28 %
    +217,91 %
    +405,75 %
    +237,04 %
