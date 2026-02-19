    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsCembra Money Bank Namen.Akt. AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Cembra Money Bank Namen.Akt.
    49 Aufrufe 49 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Cembra's Net Income Rises 5% on Disciplined Strategy Execution

    Cembra steps into 2026 with rising profits, leaner costs and a refreshed leadership team, underscoring its sharpened focus on efficiency and shareholder returns.

    Cembra's Net Income Rises 5% on Disciplined Strategy Execution
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Cembra reports a 5% increase in net income to CHF 180 million, driven by growth in vehicle financing and cost savings
    • Net financing receivables slightly decreased by 1% to CHF 6.6 billion, with a net interest margin of 5.5%
    • Operating expenses decreased by 7%, improving the cost/income ratio to 45.2%, while the loss rate remained stable at 1.1%
    • The company proposes an ordinary dividend of CHF 4.60 (+8%) and an extraordinary dividend of CHF 1.00 per share, reflecting strong performance
    • Christoph Glaser is appointed as the new CFO, succeeding Pascal Perritaz, effective March 1, 2026
    • For 2026, Cembra expects further net income growth, an ROE around 15%, and cost reductions of CHF 15-20 million, with continued focus on profitability and efficiency

    The next important date, The translation of "Quartalsmitteilung" to English is "quarterly report.", at Cembra Money Bank Namen.Akt. is on 19.02.2026.


    Cembra Money Bank Namen.Akt.

    -0,09 %
    +0,23 %
    +0,23 %
    +12,74 %
    +9,89 %
    +33,93 %
    +19,56 %
    +89,94 %
    +137,19 %
    ISIN:CH0225173167WKN:A1W65V





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Cembra's Net Income Rises 5% on Disciplined Strategy Execution Cembra steps into 2026 with rising profits, leaner costs and a refreshed leadership team, underscoring its sharpened focus on efficiency and shareholder returns.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     