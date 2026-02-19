Cembra's Net Income Rises 5% on Disciplined Strategy Execution
Cembra steps into 2026 with rising profits, leaner costs and a refreshed leadership team, underscoring its sharpened focus on efficiency and shareholder returns.
- Cembra reports a 5% increase in net income to CHF 180 million, driven by growth in vehicle financing and cost savings
- Net financing receivables slightly decreased by 1% to CHF 6.6 billion, with a net interest margin of 5.5%
- Operating expenses decreased by 7%, improving the cost/income ratio to 45.2%, while the loss rate remained stable at 1.1%
- The company proposes an ordinary dividend of CHF 4.60 (+8%) and an extraordinary dividend of CHF 1.00 per share, reflecting strong performance
- Christoph Glaser is appointed as the new CFO, succeeding Pascal Perritaz, effective March 1, 2026
- For 2026, Cembra expects further net income growth, an ROE around 15%, and cost reductions of CHF 15-20 million, with continued focus on profitability and efficiency
