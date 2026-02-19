Knorr-Bremse Soars: Boosts Profit & Profitability on Track for Success
Knorr-Bremse closes 2025 with record profitability, robust cash flow and resilient growth, setting the stage for an ambitious 2026 performance outlook.
Foto: Knorr-Bremse AG
- Knorr-Bremse achieved its guidance for 2025, with operating EBIT exceeding €1 billion and an EBIT margin of 13%
- Despite divestments, revenues remained stable at €7.8 billion, driven by strong organic growth of 6.4% in Q4 2025
- The company recorded a record free cash flow of €790 million and an operating EBIT margin improvement to 13%
- The Rail Division showed strong performance with a 7.5% increase in order intake and a record revenue of €4.3 billion, while the Truck Division maintained stable margins despite market challenges
- The BOOST strategy, focusing on portfolio optimization, cost measures, and targeted investments, successfully enhanced growth and profitability
- For 2026, Knorr-Bremse expects revenues between €8.0 and €8.3 billion, an EBIT margin around 14%, and free cash flow of €750 to €850 million
The next important date, Preliminary financial results 2025, at Knorr-Bremse is on 19.02.2026.
The price of Knorr-Bremse at the time of the news was 106,40EUR and was down -0,05 % compared with the previous day.
14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 106,35EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,05 % since publication.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 31.722,69PKT (+0,65 %).
-0,80 %
0,00 %
+6,45 %
+30,67 %
+30,67 %
+67,24 %
-0,54 %
+25,42 %
