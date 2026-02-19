Knorr-Bremse Soars: Boosts Profit & Profitability on Track for Success

Knorr-Bremse achieved its guidance for 2025, with operating EBIT exceeding €1 billion and an EBIT margin of 13%

Despite divestments, revenues remained stable at €7.8 billion, driven by strong organic growth of 6.4% in Q4 2025

The company recorded a record free cash flow of €790 million and an operating EBIT margin improvement to 13%

The Rail Division showed strong performance with a 7.5% increase in order intake and a record revenue of €4.3 billion, while the Truck Division maintained stable margins despite market challenges

The BOOST strategy, focusing on portfolio optimization, cost measures, and targeted investments, successfully enhanced growth and profitability

For 2026, Knorr-Bremse expects revenues between €8.0 and €8.3 billion, an EBIT margin around 14%, and free cash flow of €750 to €850 million

The next important date, Preliminary financial results 2025, at Knorr-Bremse is on 19.02.2026.

