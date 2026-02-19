    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsKnorr-Bremse AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Knorr-Bremse
    Knorr-Bremse Soars: Boosts Profit & Profitability on Track for Success

    Knorr-Bremse closes 2025 with record profitability, robust cash flow and resilient growth, setting the stage for an ambitious 2026 performance outlook.

    Foto: Knorr-Bremse AG
    • Knorr-Bremse achieved its guidance for 2025, with operating EBIT exceeding €1 billion and an EBIT margin of 13%
    • Despite divestments, revenues remained stable at €7.8 billion, driven by strong organic growth of 6.4% in Q4 2025
    • The company recorded a record free cash flow of €790 million and an operating EBIT margin improvement to 13%
    • The Rail Division showed strong performance with a 7.5% increase in order intake and a record revenue of €4.3 billion, while the Truck Division maintained stable margins despite market challenges
    • The BOOST strategy, focusing on portfolio optimization, cost measures, and targeted investments, successfully enhanced growth and profitability
    • For 2026, Knorr-Bremse expects revenues between €8.0 and €8.3 billion, an EBIT margin around 14%, and free cash flow of €750 to €850 million

    The next important date, Preliminary financial results 2025, at Knorr-Bremse is on 19.02.2026.

    The price of Knorr-Bremse at the time of the news was 106,40EUR and was down -0,05 % compared with the previous day.
    14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 106,35EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,05 % since publication.
    At this time, the index MDAX was at 31.722,69PKT (+0,65 %).


    Knorr-Bremse

    ISIN:DE000KBX1006WKN:KBX100





    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
