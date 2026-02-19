IuteGroup Reports 12M/2025 Results & Digital Bank Transformation — IuteCredit 12% Bond
Iute Group accelerates its evolution into a data-driven digital bank, pairing robust financial growth with smarter lending, sharper risk control and bold expansion moves.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- Digital transformation progressing: Iute Group is actively converting into a digital bank/superapp with investments in data science and AI, driving AI-driven product bundling and deeper ecosystem engagement (revenue per customer +6.7% to €461; active customers +4.5% to 274k).
- Strong full-year financial performance: total revenue +10.6% to €124.6m, adjusted EBITDA +13.6% to €54.2m, and net profit +10.0% to €9.9m, despite pressure on margins from higher funding costs (NIM down to 20.7%).
- Material lending growth and scale: loan payouts rose 13.6% to a record €424.6m, number of loans signed +10.3% to 396k, and gross loan portfolio increased to €377.0m (attributable principal €353.8m).
- Improved asset quality and risk metrics: group cost of risk fell to 7.8% (from 9.1%), repayment discipline (CPI30 excl. bank) improved to 89.1%, supported by enhanced underwriting and risk modelling.
- Strategic product and market milestones: SEPA certification for IutePay Bulgaria enables scalable IBAN-to-IBAN payments across markets; Iute acquired a Ukrainian banking license (15 Jan 2026) and established Iute Affinity to embed insurance in the platform.
- Liability optimisation and refinancing progress: early partial refinancing of ~€78m of 2021/2026 bonds via issuance of €160m 2025/2030 bonds extended the maturity profile and strengthened financial flexibility; refinancing of the remaining 2021/2026 bonds to commence in early 2026.
The price of IuteCredit Finance Unternehmensanleihe 12,00 % bis 12/30 at the time of the news was 100,10EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
0,00 %
+0,11 %
+0,19 %
+0,18 %
-0,45 %
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.