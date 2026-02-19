IuteGroup Reports 12M/2025 Results & Digital Bank Transformation — IuteCredit 12% Bond

Digital transformation progressing: Iute Group is actively converting into a digital bank/superapp with investments in data science and AI, driving AI-driven product bundling and deeper ecosystem engagement (revenue per customer +6.7% to €461; active customers +4.5% to 274k).

Strong full-year financial performance: total revenue +10.6% to €124.6m, adjusted EBITDA +13.6% to €54.2m, and net profit +10.0% to €9.9m, despite pressure on margins from higher funding costs (NIM down to 20.7%).

Material lending growth and scale: loan payouts rose 13.6% to a record €424.6m, number of loans signed +10.3% to 396k, and gross loan portfolio increased to €377.0m (attributable principal €353.8m).

Improved asset quality and risk metrics: group cost of risk fell to 7.8% (from 9.1%), repayment discipline (CPI30 excl. bank) improved to 89.1%, supported by enhanced underwriting and risk modelling.

Strategic product and market milestones: SEPA certification for IutePay Bulgaria enables scalable IBAN-to-IBAN payments across markets; Iute acquired a Ukrainian banking license (15 Jan 2026) and established Iute Affinity to embed insurance in the platform.

Liability optimisation and refinancing progress: early partial refinancing of ~€78m of 2021/2026 bonds via issuance of €160m 2025/2030 bonds extended the maturity profile and strengthened financial flexibility; refinancing of the remaining 2021/2026 bonds to commence in early 2026.

