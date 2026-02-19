TeamViewer, Figma Incorporation Registered (A) & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Figma Incorporation Registered (A)
|+16,50 %
|Informationstechnologie
|🥈
|DoorDash Registered (A)
|+13,02 %
|Internet
|🥉
|Klarna Group Registered
|+5,99 %
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|🟥
|Cheesecake Factory
|-9,47 %
|Nahrungsmittel
|🟥
|Sunrise Energy Metals
|-9,97 %
|Rohstoffe
|🟥
|Appen
|-11,05 %
|Informationstechnologie
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Mobotix
|Sonstige Technologie
|🥈
|DF Deutsche Forfait
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|🥉
|Northern Dynasty Minerals
|Rohstoffe
|DroneShield
|Sonstige Technologie
|Ithaca Energy
|Öl/Gas
|Valneva
|Biotechnologie
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|TeamViewer
|117
|Informationstechnologie
|🥈
|Silber
|105
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|DF Deutsche Forfait
|54
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|Almonty Industries
|50
|Rohstoffe
|Bayer
|41
|Pharmaindustrie
|Northern Dynasty Minerals
|35
|Rohstoffe
Figma Incorporation Registered (A)
