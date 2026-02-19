JOST Werke's AMBITION 2030 Boosts Record Results in FY2025!

Revenue growth: consolidated revenues up 43.5% to EUR 1,534.2m in FY2025 (includes EUR 468.0m from Hyva); organic revenue growth (adjusted for acquisition and currency) +1.7%, meeting the 2025 guidance.

Profitability: adjusted EBIT rose 28.6% to EUR 145.2m and reached the upper end of guidance; adjusted EBIT margin was 9.5% (2024: 10.6%).

Record cash generation: free cash flow reached a new high of EUR +126.4m for 2025 (free cash flow per share EUR +8.48).

Hyva acquisition impact: Hyva contributed significantly to sales (EUR 468.0m Feb–Dec) and synergies accelerated profitability (Hyva adjusted EBIT margin >8.5%); integration expected to drive further growth and margin improvements.

Balance sheet / leverage: net debt rose to EUR 441.6m (after Hyva financing) with a leverage ratio of 2.26x—comfortably below the 2.5x target within one year of the acquisition.

Strong Q4 momentum: Q4 sales jumped 70.7% to EUR 386.6m (organic Q4 growth +14.6%); adjusted Q4 EBIT grew 95.0% to EUR 35.2m and adjusted EBIT margin improved to 9.1%.

The next important date, Publication of the Annual Report 2025, at JOST Werke is on 26.03.2026.

The price of JOST Werke at the time of the news was 65,80EUR and was up +1,15 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.027,73PKT (-0,14 %).






