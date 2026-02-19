Heidrick & Struggles Names 2 Directors to Lead Germany Interim Business
Heidrick & Struggles strengthens its German interim leadership, appointing seasoned executives to drive Atreus’s next growth phase and support complex transformations.
Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
- Heidrick & Struggles has appointed Dr. Christian Frank and Mike Schwanke as Managing Directors to lead its Interim Management business in Germany (Atreus); they assume their roles immediately.
- Founders Dr. Harald Linné and Rainer Nagel will remain on the management team through the end of 2026 to ensure a smooth leadership transition.
- The appointments reinforce Heidrick & Struggles’ strategy to integrate and scale Atreus after acquiring it in 2023, expanding the firm’s interim-management footprint across Germany and Europe.
- Mike Schwanke previously led the Consumer Goods & Retail practice and brings 20+ years of experience in general management, marketing, commercial digitalization, sales and digital transformation.
- Dr. Christian Frank is a long‑standing Atreus Partner and former Executive Board member with 30+ years’ experience in restructuring, change management, operations and sales.
- Germany is a core market for the firm’s Executive Interim strategy; Heidrick & Struggles says demand for executive-level interim and transformational leadership is growing and the new leadership better positions the firm to support clients through complex leadership transformations.
