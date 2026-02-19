    StartseitevorwärtsNachrichtenvorwärtsUnternehmensnachrichtenvorwärtsNachricht
    Heidrick & Struggles Names 2 Directors to Lead Germany Interim Business

    Heidrick & Struggles strengthens its German interim leadership, appointing seasoned executives to drive Atreus’s next growth phase and support complex transformations.

    Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
    • Heidrick & Struggles has appointed Dr. Christian Frank and Mike Schwanke as Managing Directors to lead its Interim Management business in Germany (Atreus); they assume their roles immediately.
    • Founders Dr. Harald Linné and Rainer Nagel will remain on the management team through the end of 2026 to ensure a smooth leadership transition.
    • The appointments reinforce Heidrick & Struggles’ strategy to integrate and scale Atreus after acquiring it in 2023, expanding the firm’s interim-management footprint across Germany and Europe.
    • Mike Schwanke previously led the Consumer Goods & Retail practice and brings 20+ years of experience in general management, marketing, commercial digitalization, sales and digital transformation.
    • Dr. Christian Frank is a long‑standing Atreus Partner and former Executive Board member with 30+ years’ experience in restructuring, change management, operations and sales.
    • Germany is a core market for the firm’s Executive Interim strategy; Heidrick & Struggles says demand for executive-level interim and transformational leadership is growing and the new leadership better positions the firm to support clients through complex leadership transformations.






    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
