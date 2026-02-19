PWO 2025 Preliminary Results Fully Confirm Forecasts
PWO Group enters 2026 on solid footing: strong 2025 results, record new business, and continued global expansion set the stage amid mounting challenges in Germany.
- PWO Group's preliminary 2025 revenue of EUR 526 million fully confirmed forecasts, exceeding expectations
- EBIT before currency effects for 2025 was EUR 26.1 million, within the forecast range of EUR 23–28 million
- The company achieved a lifetime new business volume of around EUR 760 million, surpassing the forecast of EUR 550–600 million
- The company continued its global expansion and location development, despite declining call-off volumes at the German site in Oberkirch
- In 2025, PWO successfully won new orders worth approximately EUR 225 million in Q4, strengthening its market position
- For 2026, PWO anticipates revenue around EUR 500 million and EBIT before currency effects between EUR 13–17 million, with expected challenges at the Oberkirch site due to industry relocations
The next important date, The translation of "Veröffentlichung Jahresfinanzbericht" to English is "Publication of Annual Financial Report.", at PWO is on 27.03.2026.
The price of PWO at the time of the news was 25,50EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
