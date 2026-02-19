PWO 2025 Preliminary Results Fully Confirm Forecasts

PWO Group's preliminary 2025 revenue of EUR 526 million fully confirmed forecasts, exceeding expectations

EBIT before currency effects for 2025 was EUR 26.1 million, within the forecast range of EUR 23–28 million

The company achieved a lifetime new business volume of around EUR 760 million, surpassing the forecast of EUR 550–600 million

The company continued its global expansion and location development, despite declining call-off volumes at the German site in Oberkirch

In 2025, PWO successfully won new orders worth approximately EUR 225 million in Q4, strengthening its market position

For 2026, PWO anticipates revenue around EUR 500 million and EBIT before currency effects between EUR 13–17 million, with expected challenges at the Oberkirch site due to industry relocations

The next important date, The translation of "Veröffentlichung Jahresfinanzbericht" to English is "Publication of Annual Financial Report.", at PWO is on 27.03.2026.

The price of PWO at the time of the news was 25,50EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.





