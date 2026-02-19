Phemex Launches AI-Native Revolution, Driving Major AI Transformation
On February 19, 2026, Phemex unveiled its bold “AI‑Native Revolution,” a sweeping transformation to weave artificial intelligence into every layer of its exchange.
- Phemex announced on Feb 19, 2026 the launch of an "AI‑Native Revolution," a company‑wide transformation to embed AI into its core operating model, product philosophy, and long‑term strategy.
- AI will be a foundational layer across management, operations, product development, and strategic planning rather than a standalone feature.
- The company is redesigning workflows to embed AI‑driven processes, shifting teams from repetitive tasks to higher‑level problem‑solving and innovation.
- Phemex is expanding AI capabilities through talent development and strategic recruitment to integrate intelligence into both technology and culture.
- The platform architecture and future product initiatives will be progressively reworked to reflect an AI‑native foundation, creating a more intelligent trading environment.
- Phemex positions itself to evolve from a technology‑enabled exchange into a fully AI‑native organization; founded in 2019, it serves over 10 million traders and offers spot, derivatives, copy trading, and wealth management products.
