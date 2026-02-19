    StartseitevorwärtsNachrichtenvorwärtsUnternehmensnachrichtenvorwärtsNachricht
    Phemex Launches AI-Native Revolution, Driving Major AI Transformation

    On February 19, 2026, Phemex unveiled its bold “AI‑Native Revolution,” a sweeping transformation to weave artificial intelligence into every layer of its exchange.

    • Phemex announced on Feb 19, 2026 the launch of an "AI‑Native Revolution," a company‑wide transformation to embed AI into its core operating model, product philosophy, and long‑term strategy.
    • AI will be a foundational layer across management, operations, product development, and strategic planning rather than a standalone feature.
    • The company is redesigning workflows to embed AI‑driven processes, shifting teams from repetitive tasks to higher‑level problem‑solving and innovation.
    • Phemex is expanding AI capabilities through talent development and strategic recruitment to integrate intelligence into both technology and culture.
    • The platform architecture and future product initiatives will be progressively reworked to reflect an AI‑native foundation, creating a more intelligent trading environment.
    • Phemex positions itself to evolve from a technology‑enabled exchange into a fully AI‑native organization; founded in 2019, it serves over 10 million traders and offers spot, derivatives, copy trading, and wealth management products.






    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken.
