Unveiling IQSIGHT: The Future of Intelligence-First Video Security
IQSIGHT emerges as a new intelligence-first video security brand, transforming decades of Bosch innovation into AI-powered, proactive protection for modern surveillance.
- IQSIGHT launched as a new intelligence-first video security brand, evolving from Bosch Video Systems (announced Feb 19, 2026; Eindhoven, Netherlands)
- Built on 60+ years of engineering expertise, backed by more than 600 patents, offering NDAA- and TAA-compliant, long-term reliable solutions
- Focuses on AI-enabled video capabilities that deliver intelligence at the edge and within existing VMS environments, using cloud only where it adds value
- Advanced analytics include object classification, counting, and attribute detection (e.g., vehicle models and clothing colors) to move customers from reactive to proactive responses
- Introduces GenAI-driven scene understanding that interprets complex environments without needing training on specific behaviors
- New intelligence-first platform powers the latest camera series (FLEXIDOME dual 7100i IR, AUTODOME 7100i IR, DINION 7100s) and offers scalable, evidence-based outcomes in partnership with VMS vendors Genetec and Milestone; solutions to be showcased at ISC West (Mar 25–27, Las Vegas)
