    StartseitevorwärtsNachrichtenvorwärtsUnternehmensnachrichtenvorwärtsNachricht
    5 Aufrufe 5 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Unveiling IQSIGHT: The Future of Intelligence-First Video Security

    IQSIGHT emerges as a new intelligence-first video security brand, transforming decades of Bosch innovation into AI-powered, proactive protection for modern surveillance.

    Unveiling IQSIGHT: The Future of Intelligence-First Video Security
    Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
    • IQSIGHT launched as a new intelligence-first video security brand, evolving from Bosch Video Systems (announced Feb 19, 2026; Eindhoven, Netherlands)
    • Built on 60+ years of engineering expertise, backed by more than 600 patents, offering NDAA- and TAA-compliant, long-term reliable solutions
    • Focuses on AI-enabled video capabilities that deliver intelligence at the edge and within existing VMS environments, using cloud only where it adds value
    • Advanced analytics include object classification, counting, and attribute detection (e.g., vehicle models and clothing colors) to move customers from reactive to proactive responses
    • Introduces GenAI-driven scene understanding that interprets complex environments without needing training on specific behaviors
    • New intelligence-first platform powers the latest camera series (FLEXIDOME dual 7100i IR, AUTODOME 7100i IR, DINION 7100s) and offers scalable, evidence-based outcomes in partnership with VMS vendors Genetec and Milestone; solutions to be showcased at ISC West (Mar 25–27, Las Vegas)






    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    Unveiling IQSIGHT: The Future of Intelligence-First Video Security IQSIGHT emerges as a new intelligence-first video security brand, transforming decades of Bosch innovation into AI-powered, proactive protection for modern surveillance.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     